The Young Stars of 'Power Book II: Ghost' Get Real About Their Characters
03/13/2023
Michael Rainey, who plays James St. Patrick, lets us in on some new developments.
07:38
Bel Air S2 | Coco Jones Says Hilary Will End The Season With A ‘Bang’
The actor/singer also reveals if she plans on going on tour soon and who she would love to open for!
02/24/2023
03:31
Anthony Mackie Reflects On How His 'We Have A Ghost' Character Helped With His Parenting Style
Jahi Winston, who plays one his sons in the Netflix film, also chats about how they were able to develop their father and son relationship.
02/24/2023
05:17
Bel Air S2| Tatyana Ali Talks Joining Cast Of Bel-Air
The actress, who played Ashley Banks, in the original 1990s series, has returned to the show in a new role, guiding the newest Ashley played by Akira Akbar.
02/24/2023
03:20
Michael B. Jordan Shares Why He Wanted To Normalize ASL In ‘Creed III’
The actor is making his directorial debut in 'Creed III'.
03/02/2023
04:57
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Difference Between Actor Michael B. Jordan Vs. Director Michael B. Jordan
The actress stars in 'Creed III'.
03/03/2023
04:41
54th NAACP Image AwardsBlack Excellence on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Celebs spoke about their definition of Black excellence.
03/04/2023
06:40
54th NAACP Image AwardsPeep The Fashions From the 2023 NAACP Red Carpet
The celebs did not come to play!
03/04/2023
03:49
Method Man Talks About The New Season of 'Power Book II: Ghost'
The rapper-turned-actor, who recently won an NAACP Image Award, gives us insight on the new season.
03/13/2023
04:25
Mary J. Blige Talks About Her 'Ruthless' Character on 'Power Book II: Ghost'
The actress says her character will be even more ruthless this season.
03/13/2023
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's ZatimaTemptation Is Everywhere on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima
Zac and Fatima's relationship is tested when distractions, temptations and disapproving moms threaten their happy ever after on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming March 16 on BET+.
03/13/2023
Trailer
00:30
Queen CollectiveS4 Queen Collective Shares Two Powerful Stories Told by Women
Female empowerment in senior sports and Afro-Latina culture is celebrated in two new short films -- Team Dream and Negra, Yo Soy Bella -- airing Friday, March 24, at 9/8c on BET and BET Her.
03/07/2023
Trailer
01:00
Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3
Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming on BET+.
03/07/2023
Trailer
01:58
Queen CollectiveS4 Queen Collective Season 4 Showcases Six New Films and Voices in Film
Six filmmakers craft original films about Black birth workers, girls at a historically Black summer camp and other topics on Queen Collective Season 4, now available to watch on BET.com.
03/03/2023