The Young Stars of 'Power Book II: Ghost' Get Real About Their Characters

03/13/2023

Michael Rainey, who plays James St. Patrick, lets us in on some new developments.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

07:38

Bel Air S2 | Coco Jones Says Hilary Will End The Season With A ‘Bang’

The actor/singer also reveals if she plans on going on tour soon and who she would love to open for!
02/24/2023
03:31

Anthony Mackie Reflects On How His 'We Have A Ghost' Character Helped With His Parenting Style

Jahi Winston, who plays one his sons in the Netflix film, also chats about how they were able to develop their father and son relationship.
02/24/2023
05:17

Bel Air S2| Tatyana Ali Talks Joining Cast Of Bel-Air

The actress, who played Ashley Banks, in the original 1990s series, has returned to the show in a new role, guiding the newest Ashley played by Akira Akbar.
02/24/2023
03:20

Michael B. Jordan Shares Why He Wanted To Normalize ASL In ‘Creed III’

The actor is making his directorial debut in 'Creed III'.
03/02/2023
03:40

Jonathan Majors Talks Being A Sex Symbol

The actor stars in 'Creed III'.
03/03/2023
04:57

Tessa Thompson Talks About The Difference Between Actor Michael B. Jordan Vs. Director Michael B. Jordan

The actress stars in 'Creed III'.
03/03/2023
04:41

54th NAACP Image Awards
Black Excellence on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

Celebs spoke about their definition of Black excellence.
03/04/2023
06:40

54th NAACP Image Awards
Peep The Fashions From the 2023 NAACP Red Carpet

The celebs did not come to play!
03/04/2023
03:49

Method Man Talks About The New Season of 'Power Book II: Ghost'

The rapper-turned-actor, who recently won an NAACP Image Award, gives us insight on the new season.
03/13/2023
04:25

Mary J. Blige Talks About Her 'Ruthless' Character on 'Power Book II: Ghost'

The actress says her character will be even more ruthless this season.
03/13/2023
04:25

The Young Stars of 'Power Book II: Ghost' Get Real About Their Characters

The cast shares what we can expect next season.
03/13/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00

Tyler Perry's Zatima
Temptation Is Everywhere on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima

Zac and Fatima's relationship is tested when distractions, temptations and disapproving moms threaten their happy ever after on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming March 16 on BET+.
03/13/2023
Trailer
00:30

Queen CollectiveS4
Queen Collective Shares Two Powerful Stories Told by Women

Female empowerment in senior sports and Afro-Latina culture is celebrated in two new short films -- Team Dream and Negra, Yo Soy Bella -- airing Friday, March 24, at 9/8c on BET and BET Her.
03/07/2023
Trailer
01:00

Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3

Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming on BET+.
03/07/2023
Trailer
01:58

Queen CollectiveS4
Queen Collective Season 4 Showcases Six New Films and Voices in Film

Six filmmakers craft original films about Black birth workers, girls at a historically Black summer camp and other topics on Queen Collective Season 4, now available to watch on BET.com.
03/03/2023
Trailer
00:30

America in BlackS1 E2
America in Black on the CROWN Act and Black Love

Experts shine a light on the CROWN Act and Black love, and Gayle King chats with Michael B. Jordan, on an all-new episode of America in Black airing Sunday at 10/9c.
03/02/2023