03/15/2023

You can watch 'Swarm' now on Prime Video.

05:17

Bel Air S2| Tatyana Ali Talks Joining Cast Of Bel-Air

The actress, who played Ashley Banks, in the original 1990s series, has returned to the show in a new role, guiding the newest Ashley played by Akira Akbar.
02/24/2023
03:20

Michael B. Jordan Shares Why He Wanted To Normalize ASL In ‘Creed III’

The actor is making his directorial debut in 'Creed III'.
03/02/2023
03:40

Jonathan Majors Talks Being A Sex Symbol

The actor stars in 'Creed III'.
03/03/2023
04:57

Tessa Thompson Talks About The Difference Between Actor Michael B. Jordan Vs. Director Michael B. Jordan

The actress stars in 'Creed III'.
03/03/2023
04:41

54th NAACP Image Awards
Black Excellence on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

Celebs spoke about their definition of Black excellence.
03/04/2023
06:40

54th NAACP Image Awards
Peep The Fashions From the 2023 NAACP Red Carpet

The celebs did not come to play!
03/04/2023
03:49

Method Man Talks About The New Season of 'Power Book II: Ghost'

The rapper-turned-actor, who recently won an NAACP Image Award, gives us insight on the new season.
03/13/2023
04:25

The Young Stars of 'Power Book II: Ghost' Get Real About Their Characters

The cast shares what we can expect next season.
03/13/2023
04:25

Mary J. Blige Talks About Her 'Ruthless' Character on 'Power Book II: Ghost'

The actress says her character will be even more ruthless this season.
03/13/2023
04:25

'Swarm' Stars Chlöe Bailey & Dominique Fishback Talk Steamy Scenes

'Swarm' is currently streaming on Prime Video.
03/15/2023
04:43

'Swarm' Creator Janine Nabers Explains Why Black Storytelling is Important

'Swarm' is currently streaming on Prime Video.
03/15/2023
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's House of Payne
BET Family Fun Night

Wednesdays are all about family, with back-to-back episodes of the Tyler Perry-created series House of Payne and Assisted Living, followed by The Ms. Pat Show, starting at 9/8c on BET.
03/20/2023
Trailer
00:30

College Hill: Celebrity Edition Is Coming to BET

Eight celebrities navigate co-ed life at Texas Southern University as they tackle tough classes, dorms and other pressures on College Hill: Celebrity Edition, coming to BET March 28 at 9/8c.
03/17/2023
Trailer
00:30

Queen CollectiveS4
Queen Collective Shares Two Powerful Stories Told by Women

Female empowerment in senior sports and Afro-Latina culture is celebrated in two new short films -- Team Dream and Negra, Yo Soy Bella -- airing Friday, March 24, at 9/8c on BET and BET Her.
03/07/2023
Trailer
01:00

Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3

Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming on BET+.
03/07/2023
Trailer
01:58

Queen CollectiveS4
Queen Collective Season 4 Showcases Six New Films and Voices in Film

Six filmmakers craft original films about Black birth workers, girls at a historically Black summer camp and other topics on Queen Collective Season 4, now available to watch on BET.com.
03/03/2023