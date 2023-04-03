TikTok Star Savannah ‘VanVan’ McConneaughey Wants To Work With Tyler Perry And Appear on ‘Abbott Elementary’
05/09/2023
The viral sensation also has hopes of becoming an actress.
06:40
Peep The Fashions From the 2023 NAACP Red Carpet54th NAACP Image Awards
The celebs did not come to play!
03/04/2023
03:49
Method Man Talks About The New Season of 'Power Book II: Ghost'
The rapper-turned-actor, who recently won an NAACP Image Award, gives us insight on the new season.
03/13/2023
04:25
The Young Stars of 'Power Book II: Ghost' Get Real About Their Characters
The cast shares what we can expect next season.
03/13/2023
04:25
Mary J. Blige Talks About Her 'Ruthless' Character on 'Power Book II: Ghost'
The actress says her character will be even more ruthless this season.
03/13/2023
04:43
'Swarm' Creator Janine Nabers Explains Why Black Storytelling is Important
'Swarm' is currently streaming on Prime Video.
03/15/2023
04:25
'Swarm' Stars Chlöe Bailey & Dominique Fishback Talk Steamy Scenes
'Swarm' is currently streaming on Prime Video.
03/15/2023
09:00
Keanu Reeves & The Cast of 'John Wick 4' Talk About Freedom
Reeves and the cast, including the late Lance Reddick, talk about the new installment of 'John Wick'.
03/23/2023
06:12
Teyana Taylor and A.V. Rockwell Discuss 'A Thousand and One'
The film opens everywhere on March 31.
03/31/2023
04:09
Actress Nia Long Speaks On How Technology Impacts Finding Missing Persons
The actress also shares what she’s looking forward to in 2023.
04/06/2023
02:42
'Big George Foreman' Star Khris Davis Talks Starring In A Biopic
The biopic is set to release on April 28.
04/28/2023
13:48
TikTok Star Savannah ‘VanVan’ McConneaughey Wants To Work With Tyler Perry And Appear on ‘Abbott Elementary’
VanVan and her family also discuss going viral and how they keep her safe on social media.
05/09/2023
03:59
‘Praise This’ Star Crystal Renee Hayslett Talks About Her Big Break In Hollywood And The Faith Walk That Ignited Her Spiritual JourneyAmerica in Black
In the latest episode of BET News’ “America In Black,” the actress, best known for starring in Tyler Perry's BET+ show “Zatima,” talks about her new role.
05/16/2023
08:53
Halle Bailey on Brandy, Anika Noni Rose's Impact and Openness to Play Janet Jackson in Biopic
In an interview with BET, the actress also spoke about her gratitude for God opening doors for her.
05/17/2023
01:47
BET Awards 2023: 5 Speeches That Moved Our Hearts
Actress Marsai Martin encouraged the younger generation to user their voice while accepting the "Young Star" award at last year's ceremony.
05/23/2023
00:54
BET Awards 2023: Megan Thee Stallion Steps Back into the Limelight
The starlet reaches new heights as she elevates the fashion game.
05/24/2023
01:36
BET Awards 2023: Reliving the Top 5 Unforgettable Showstoppers from Last Year's Epic Ceremony
Lizzo opened up the show with a soulful rendition of “About Damn Time.”
05/24/2023
00:54
BET Awards 2023 Zendaya Continues To Raise The Bar On Style
The starlet reaches new heights as she elevates the fashion game.
05/24/2023
