Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals Why She Froze Her Eggs At 41

"I had gotten married, and I thought I have plenty of time. I'll have another baby right after this. But with divorce and life, things kind of took a left turn," she said.
01:46
Kim Kardashian Talks Blackfishing And Whether She Appropriates Black Culture
"I have in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that. Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair.
12/16/2021
01:26
Noted Writer And Academic bell hooks Dies At 69
According to a press release by her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill and was surrounded by her friends and family when she passed away.
12/16/2021
01:26
Pharrell Williams Receives Honorary Doctorate From Norfolk State University
The "Happy" singer is also an honorary member of Norfolk State's marching band, the Spartan Legion.
12/16/2021
01:11
BET BUZZ: Young Dolph officially has a Memphis city street named in his honor
The new sign reads Adolph "Young Dolph" Thornton, Jr. Avenue
12/17/2021
01:08
Cardi B Calls Off Release Of Dolls Amid COVID Production Delays, Poor Quality
The doll, which replicates the rapper's looks, has been experiencing ongoing delays, and the budding businesswoman has canceled the release.
12/20/2021
01:28
Kamala Harris, Charlamagne Tha God Engage In Heated Exchange
"And don't start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he's president. It's Joe Biden. I'm vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris."
12/20/2021
01:06
Lil Durk Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend India Royale
"Will you be my wife," he asked before putting the mic up to her face and her replying "yes," during Chicago's Big Jam concert.
12/20/2021
01:02
Tiger Woods And Son Charlie Pair Up For 2021 PNC Championship
The duo, who wore matching red and black outfits, finished second behind veteran golfer John Daly and his 18-year-old son John Daly II.
12/20/2021
01:24
Black Judge To Replace White Judge Caught Using Racist Slurs
Judge Vanessa Harris will serve temporarily while Judge Michelle Odinet is under investigation after a video went viral of Odinet allegedly using the N-word.
12/21/2021
01:22
Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals Why She Froze Her Eggs At 41
"I had gotten married, and I thought I have plenty of time. I'll have another baby right after this. But with divorce and life, things kind of took a left turn," she said.
12/21/2021
01:30
Police Woman Shot Twice In Head Was One Of Two Shooting Victims In Ambush
Elliot Knox and Trayvon Shaw allegedly shot Officer Keona Holley four times and a 27-year-old man on the same night.
12/21/2021
01:26
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why He Lost 50 Pounds
"The doctor used that three-letter word that you never want to hear. He said 'Do you want to die?'' O'Neal said, noting he struggles with sleep apnea.
12/21/2021
01:12
Wendy Williams' Brother Slams Her Ex Kevin Hunter Amid Health Crisis
"You get pissed. You break bread with people and he was a member of the family who sat at the table with my parents," said her younger brother Tommy.
12/22/2021
01:14
Meagan Good And Husband DeVon Franklin To Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage
"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."
12/22/2021
01:24
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Cannon Says 'Wild 'N Out' Tour Will Be Turned Into A Feature Film
The improv comedy series is coming to a big screen near you!
12/22/2021
01:08
Prayers Up: Westside Gunn Rushed To Hospital After Not Being Able To Breathe
The Buffalo rapper shared a picture of himself on a stretcher in the presence of an EMT with the caption: "Pray for me they had to call for emergency."
12/22/2021
01:11
Notorious B.I.G. Iconic Brooklyn Apartment Sells For More Than Asking Price
The recently renovated 1,700 square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex is located in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Fort Greene and features 12-foot-high ceilings and a fireplace.
12/22/2021
