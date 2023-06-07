Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Fridayy

11/01/2023

Grammy-nominated rapper Fridayy reveals how he chose his stage name, his musical influences, his hopes for his self-titled album and more.

Ambre Discusses Her Dream Collaboration
BET Awards 2023

The New Orleans native has a long list, but there’s one person at the top.
07/06/2023
Interview
