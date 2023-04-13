Get to Know BET Amplified Artist Connie Diiamond
03/06/2024
Connie Diiamond talks about her previous life as a hairstylist, her biggest musical influences, the origins of her rap name and more.
Exclusive
03:12
HDBeenDope Plays Pass the Aux
Brooklyn rapper HDBeenDope shows love to Notorious B.I.G., Lauryn Hill, 50 Cent and more while choosing whether to play, skip or delete some of hip hop's hottest tracks.
04/13/2023
Exclusive
02:51
Larry June Plays Let Me Explain
BET Amplified Artist Larry June has 30 seconds to break down topics like how fans should approach him, the differences between San Francisco and Los Angeles, and fatherhood.
05/18/2023
Interview
05:30
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Larry June
Larry June discusses his early exposure to music through his parents, the joy of experimenting with new sounds and styles, his creative process and more.
05/31/2023
Interview
06:15
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Ambré
The newcomer from the Big Easy discusses her earliest songwriting efforts, meeting superstar H.E.R., signing with Roc Nation and her tributes to Lil Wayne, Juvenile and André 3000.
06/09/2023
06:38
Ambre Discusses Her Dream CollaborationBET Awards 2023
The New Orleans native has a long list, but there’s one person at the top.
07/06/2023
Exclusive
02:46
Asake Plays This or That
Nigerian singer-songwriter Asake reveals his favorite movie genre, hot beverage, go-to West African cuisine and other preferences while playing This or That.
08/09/2023
Exclusive
04:14
Catch Up with These Emerging Artists on Amplified Rewind
2023 BET Amplified artists HDBeenDope, Larry June and Ambré talk creative processes and reflect on getting their big breaks.
09/01/2023
Interview
05:14
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Kaliii
Kaliii talks about manifesting her music career at a young age, names her favorite song from her album “Toxic Chocolate,” expresses joy at being part of the "Barbie" soundtrack and more.
09/25/2023
Exclusive
03:13
Maiya The Don Plays Pass the Aux
Rising hip-hop star Maiya The Don struggles to keep a straight face while choosing between songs from artists like Destiny's Child, Erykah Badu, Lil' Kim and more.
10/01/2023
Interview
07:25
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist Maiya The Don
Brooklyn rapper Maiya The Don chats about the origins of her stage name, the story behind her viral hit song "Telfy," her plans to tour with Flo Milli and more.
10/05/2023
Exclusive
04:03
Meet Up-and-Coming Artists on Amplified Rewind
Check out 2023 BET Amplified artists Big Boss Vette, Asake and Kaliii discuss social media's impact on the music industry, sharing their artistic sides and more.
10/10/2023
Interview
05:49
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Fridayy
Grammy-nominated rapper Fridayy reveals how he chose his stage name, his musical influences, his hopes for his self-titled album and more.
11/01/2023
Interview
03:50
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month That Mexican OT
That Mexican OT discusses his no-frills stage name, fond memories of listening to Ashanti and 50 Cent, his family legacy of making music, inspiration from Bob Dylan's artistry and more.
12/01/2023
Interview
07:26
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Lady London
Lady London chats about growing up in a music-loving Caribbean family, developing a deep love for poetry during her time at Howard University, why she views herself as a brand and more.
01/04/2024
Exclusive
04:20
Connie Diiamond Plays Let Me Explain
Connie Diiamond gets 30 seconds to walk fans through her personal style, the different variations of drill rap, her pet peeves, her deli order and more.
03/06/2024
