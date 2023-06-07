Amplified Live - Austin Brown
07/03/2025
Austin Brown gives a rooftop performance of his hit songs "California," "Smile" and "Take Care of Me," and he shares more about his influences as a music artist.
06:38
Ambre Discusses Her Dream CollaborationBET Awards ‘23
The New Orleans native has a long list, but there’s one person at the top.
07/06/2023
Interview
05:49
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Fridayy
Grammy-nominated rapper Fridayy reveals how he chose his stage name, his musical influences, his hopes for his self-titled album and more.
11/01/2023
Exclusive
07:40
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist Connie Diiamond
Connie Diiamond talks about her previous life as a hairstylist, her biggest musical influences, the origins of her rap name and more.
03/06/2024
03:07
Flau'Jae Johnson x Hip Hop Awards Nissan Amplified Stage Performance
Straight from Baton Rouge, the October BET Amplified Artist of the Month Flau’Jae Johnson blew us away with her debut Hip Hop Awards performance on the Nissan Amplified Stage. She’s truly a star on and off the court!
10/15/2024
Exclusive
01:11
2024 Hip Hop Awards Nissan Mobile Studio Recap
We transformed the all-new 2025 Nissan Kicks into The Nissan Mobile Studio, a state of the art recording studio, and it was a HIT on the #HipHopAwards red carpet. Stay locked in to see where we'll be next! @nissanusa #NissanMobileStudio #NissanAmplified #HipHopAwards
10/18/2024
