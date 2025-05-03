BET Current: Cardi B Launches Her Own Fashion & Beauty Brands
04/09/2025
The Grammy winner says she’s “very passionate” about her new business deal.
01:18
Tracee Ellis Ross Returns to the Runway in Style at Milan Fashion Week
The actress and fashion icon makes a stunning comeback to the runway, reminding the world why she’s a force in both Hollywood and high fashion.
03/05/2025
01:19
2025 NAACP Image Awards: Doechii: Unapologetic, Unstoppable & Unmatched
From game-changing music to boundary-pushing style, Doechii is proving that she’s here to stay.
03/06/2025
01:26
BET Current: 10 Black Women Politicians Making Waves In 2025
Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Former V.P. Kamala Harris and Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester are on our political radar this year.
03/07/2025
01:15
BET Current: Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ Gets the Green Light for Season 2
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix lifestyle series will return this fall with more cooking, home projects, and star-studded guest appearances.
03/12/2025
01:18
BET Current: Michelle Obama Reveals Biggest Pet Peeve About Husband Barack Obama
Let's just say the former president may need to work on his timing.
03/14/2025
01:27
BET Current: 10 Must-Read Books by Black Women Authors
Your bookshelf should contain reads by Charmaine Wilkerson, Dawnie Walton, Michelle Obama, and Oyinkan Braithwaite.
03/14/2025
01:16
BET Current: Nick Cannon Isn’t Ready for a Vasectomy and Isn’t Ruling Out More Kids
The father of 12 acknowledges the procedure is responsible.
03/21/2025
01:16
BET Current: Women's History Month: 10 Game-Changing Inventions by Black Women You Need to Know
From home security to medical breakthroughs, these Black women’s inventions continue to shape the world.
03/24/2025
01:11
BET Current: Quinta Brunson Files For Divorce
The actress and Kevin Jay Anik have been married for 3 years.
03/25/2025
01:34
BET Current: Meghan Markle Officially Launches 'As Ever' Products — Here’s What You Need to Know
Meghan Markle introduces As Ever, a curated lifestyle brand offering artisanal jams, teas, and baking mixes, inspired by her home kitchen creations.
04/08/2025
01:30
01:16
BET Current: Damon Wayans Sr. Admits He ‘Fell In Love’ With Nephew’s Ex-Girlfriend
Wayans and the woman were involved around 2001, shortly after he divorced his then-wife, Lisa Thorner.
04/09/2025
00:58
BET Current: Cory Hardrict Opens Up About Co-Parenting with Tia Mowry
The actor shares how prioritizing love and their children's well-being keeps things drama-free.
04/10/2025
01:02
BET Current: Gabourey Sidibe Plans Low-Key Celebration for Twins' First Birthday
The actress humorously shares that her twins will have a party "when they can spell 'birthday'," opting for a simple family outing instead.
04/11/2025
01:29
BET Current: Meghan Markle Says She Had to ‘Juggle’ Roles After Preeclampsia
The Duchess of Sussex “quietly” suffered the medical scare.
04/11/2025
01:15
BET Current: Lizzo Reveals How Boyfriend Myke Wright Helped Shift Her View on ‘Weight Loss’
The “Special” singer explains why she no longer uses the term.
04/11/2025
01:03
BET Current: 5 Actress-Owned Hair Care Brands for Stress-Free Styles
The hair care industry is flourishing with brand founders like Issa Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross.
04/14/2025
01:37
BET Current: Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe on What Would’ve Been Their 24th Wedding Anniversary
The heartfelt tribute includes a nod to Kobe’s legendary No. 24 Lakers jersey.
04/24/2025
00:56
BET Current: Tina Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis After Missing Mammogram
The 71-year-old mom opened up about her health journey, the support she received from her superstar daughters, and more.
04/24/2025
01:01
BET Current: Kendrick Lamar Joins Chanel as Brand Ambassador
Fresh off launching his tour with SZA, the Grammy winner links up with the luxury label for its latest project.
04/24/2025
