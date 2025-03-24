BET Current: Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe on What Would’ve Been Their 24th Wedding Anniversary
04/24/2025
The heartfelt tribute includes a nod to Kobe’s legendary No. 24 Lakers jersey.
01:16
BET Current: Women's History Month: 10 Game-Changing Inventions by Black Women You Need to Know
From home security to medical breakthroughs, these Black women’s inventions continue to shape the world.
03/24/2025
01:11
BET Current: Quinta Brunson Files For Divorce
The actress and Kevin Jay Anik have been married for 3 years.
03/25/2025
01:34
BET Current: Meghan Markle Officially Launches 'As Ever' Products — Here’s What You Need to Know
Meghan Markle introduces As Ever, a curated lifestyle brand offering artisanal jams, teas, and baking mixes, inspired by her home kitchen creations.
04/08/2025
01:30
BET Current: Cardi B Launches Her Own Fashion & Beauty Brands
The Grammy winner says she’s “very passionate” about her new business deal.
04/09/2025
01:16
BET Current: Damon Wayans Sr. Admits He ‘Fell In Love’ With Nephew’s Ex-Girlfriend
Wayans and the woman were involved around 2001, shortly after he divorced his then-wife, Lisa Thorner.
04/09/2025
00:58
BET Current: Cory Hardrict Opens Up About Co-Parenting with Tia Mowry
The actor shares how prioritizing love and their children's well-being keeps things drama-free.
04/10/2025
01:02
BET Current: Gabourey Sidibe Plans Low-Key Celebration for Twins' First Birthday
The actress humorously shares that her twins will have a party "when they can spell 'birthday'," opting for a simple family outing instead.
04/11/2025
01:29
BET Current: Meghan Markle Says She Had to ‘Juggle’ Roles After Preeclampsia
The Duchess of Sussex “quietly” suffered the medical scare.
04/11/2025
01:15
BET Current: Lizzo Reveals How Boyfriend Myke Wright Helped Shift Her View on ‘Weight Loss’
The “Special” singer explains why she no longer uses the term.
04/11/2025
01:03
BET Current: 5 Actress-Owned Hair Care Brands for Stress-Free Styles
The hair care industry is flourishing with brand founders like Issa Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross.
04/14/2025
01:37
00:56
BET Current: Tina Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis After Missing Mammogram
The 71-year-old mom opened up about her health journey, the support she received from her superstar daughters, and more.
04/24/2025
01:01
BET Current: Kendrick Lamar Joins Chanel as Brand Ambassador
Fresh off launching his tour with SZA, the Grammy winner links up with the luxury label for its latest project.
04/24/2025
01:11
BET Current: Lizzo Reveals the Key Changes That Helped Her Lose Weight and Heal Her Anxiety
From cutting out Starbucks to practicing mindful isolation, the star explains how she’s prioritizing her health, inside and out.
04/25/2025
