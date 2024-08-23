BET Current: Michelle Obama Reveals Biggest Pet Peeve About Husband Barack Obama
03/14/2025
Let's just say the former president may need to work on his timing.
Ne-Yo Stirs Debate with Views on Polyamory and Boundaries
Ne-Yo’s take on polyamory and setting strict relationship limits sparks controversy and widespread discussion online.
08/23/2024
01:06
Keith Lee’s Remarks on D.C. Food Scene Ignite Social Media Debate
Keith Lee’s comments on the D.C. food scene have sparked widespread discussion on social media, leading to a lively debate among food enthusiasts and locals.
08/29/2024
01:30
Mase Denies Ozempic Rumors After Revealing 70-Pound Weight Loss
Mase opens up about his weight loss journey and shuts down speculation about Ozempic use.
09/04/2024
01:00
50 Cent Opens Up About Celibacy, Shares Why He’s Embracing a New Lifestyle
50 Cent reveals his reasons for choosing celibacy and how it’s impacted his life.
09/06/2024
22:09
BET Talks: Earn Your Leisure on Wealth, Culture, and Empowerment
Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings share their journey as financial educators and cultural leaders, offering insights on generational wealth and entrepreneurship.
01/08/2025
01:19
Study Finds Carcinogens in Popular Braiding Hair Brands
A shocking new study uncovers harmful chemicals in synthetic braiding hair, raising serious health concerns for Black women and stylists. Experts discuss the risks and safer alternatives.
03/05/2025
01:18
Tracee Ellis Ross Returns to the Runway in Style at Milan Fashion Week
The actress and fashion icon makes a stunning comeback to the runway, reminding the world why she’s a force in both Hollywood and high fashion.
03/05/2025
01:19
2025 NAACP Image Awards: Doechii: Unapologetic, Unstoppable & Unmatched
From game-changing music to boundary-pushing style, Doechii is proving that she’s here to stay.
03/06/2025
01:26
BET Current: 10 Black Women Politicians Making Waves In 2025
Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Former V.P. Kamala Harris and Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester are on our political radar this year.
03/07/2025
01:15
BET Current: Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ Gets the Green Light for Season 2
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix lifestyle series will return this fall with more cooking, home projects, and star-studded guest appearances.
03/12/2025
01:18
01:27
BET Current: 10 Must-Read Books by Black Women Authors
Your bookshelf should contain reads by Charmaine Wilkerson, Dawnie Walton, Michelle Obama, and Oyinkan Braithwaite.
03/14/2025
01:16
BET Current: Nick Cannon Isn’t Ready for a Vasectomy and Isn’t Ruling Out More Kids
The father of 12 acknowledges the procedure is responsible.
03/21/2025
