Master P To Use Daughter's Overdose Death As A Teaching Moment 07/25/2022
The hip hop legend received the tragic phone call from one of his daughters on May 28 that he describes as "the worst call a parent could get."
01:10
Mo'Nique Lands Netflix Comedy Special Years After Discrimination Lawsuit
The comedian initially sued the streamer for discrimination, accusing them of underpaying Black women.
07/20/2022
01:06
Comedian Jak Knight Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner
The 28-year-old star of 'Bust Down' was found dead on Thursday, July 14.
07/20/2022
05:01
Issa Rae Reveals Who She Would Have As Her Hip Hop Mentor
The Emmy-nominated actress chats about her sophomore series ‘Rap Sh*t’ with showrunner Syreeta Singleton and how it serves as a “love letter” to hip hop culture.
07/21/2022
01:00
Trina's Niece Killed In Miami Shooting
TMZ reports Baby Suga was reportedly at the wrong place at the wrong time while visiting an area in Miami.
07/21/2022
01:03
Brittney Griner Featured On Mural With Other Americans Detained Abroad
See the mural that has since gone viral.
07/22/2022
01:11
R. Kelly Blames Ex-Wife Drea Kelly For Deviant Behavior And Being Estranged From His Children
Kelly said that Drea allegedly vowed to be a dutiful wife instead of the accomplished choreographer and performer she became.
07/22/2022
01:00
'Elvis' Star Shonka Dukureh Found Dead By One Of Her Children
The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment.
07/22/2022
01:10
50 Cent Responds To Proposed Child Support Bill
In a now-deleted post, the emcee gave his thoughts on the potential bill requiring fathers to pay child support for their unborn children.
07/22/2022
01:13
Twitter Divided After Comedy Club Cancels Dave Chappelle's Appearance
"We believe in the diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have."
07/22/2022
01:04
Emotional ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Honors Chadwick Boseman
"We put our love for Chadwick into this film," director Ryan Coogler said.
07/25/2022
01:09
01:06
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Model Bre Tiesi
This is his eighth child and the third one born in the past 12 months.
07/26/2022
01:17
Keke Palmer Responds To Zendaya Comparisons and Colorism Comments
"A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone," the 'Nope' actress wrote on Twitter.
07/26/2022
01:02
LeBron James Files Trademark For ‘Shut Up and Dribble'
The phrase was used by a conservative commentator after James criticized Donald Trump in 2018.
07/27/2022
01:24
Lil Wayne Mourns ‘Uncle Bob,’ Former Cop Who Saved Rapper’s Life
“U refused to let me die,” Wayne wrote in honor of the former New Orleans officer who saved his life as a kid following a suicide attempt.
07/27/2022
01:12
50 Cent Reacts To NYC Pastor Being Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry During Church Service
The producer reacted candidly to seeing Bishop Lamor Whitehead and his wife robbed by masked gunmen.
07/28/2022
01:06
Chris Rock Finally Addresses Will Smith's Oscars Slap
The comedian made a joke about "cancel culture" at the Only Headliner Allowed comedy tour at Madison Square Garden.
07/28/2022
01:06
Comedian Lil Duval Involved In A Car Accident In Bahamas, Suffers Broken Leg
He shared that someone hit him with their car while on a four-wheeler.
07/28/2022
01:04
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Says Charlamagne Tha God Introduced Him To Mistress
"Was it cool that you got on the air and made a mockery of the whole thing when you was part of it, and you knew the family structure that was being instituted?"
07/28/2022
01:01
Mary Alice, ‘Different World’, ‘Sparkle’ Actress Dies
The award-winning actress also appeared in 'The Matrix Revolutions' as the Oracle.
07/29/2022
