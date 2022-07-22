LeBron James Files Trademark For ‘Shut Up and Dribble' 07/27/2022
The phrase was used by a conservative commentator after James criticized Donald Trump in 2018.
Watching
01:03
Brittney Griner Featured On Mural With Other Americans Detained Abroad
See the mural that has since gone viral.
07/22/2022
01:11
R. Kelly Blames Ex-Wife Drea Kelly For Deviant Behavior And Being Estranged From His Children
Kelly said that Drea allegedly vowed to be a dutiful wife instead of the accomplished choreographer and performer she became.
07/22/2022
01:00
'Elvis' Star Shonka Dukureh Found Dead By One Of Her Children
The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment.
07/22/2022
01:10
50 Cent Responds To Proposed Child Support Bill
In a now-deleted post, the emcee gave his thoughts on the potential bill requiring fathers to pay child support for their unborn children.
07/22/2022
01:13
Twitter Divided After Comedy Club Cancels Dave Chappelle's Appearance
"We believe in the diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have."
07/22/2022
01:04
Emotional ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Honors Chadwick Boseman
"We put our love for Chadwick into this film," director Ryan Coogler said.
07/25/2022
01:09
Master P To Use Daughter's Overdose Death As A Teaching Moment
The hip hop legend received the tragic phone call from one of his daughters on May 28 that he describes as "the worst call a parent could get."
07/25/2022
01:06
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Model Bre Tiesi
This is his eighth child and the third one born in the past 12 months.
07/26/2022
01:17
Keke Palmer Responds To Zendaya Comparisons and Colorism Comments
"A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone," the 'Nope' actress wrote on Twitter.
07/26/2022
01:24
Lil Wayne Mourns ‘Uncle Bob,’ Former Cop Who Saved Rapper’s Life
“U refused to let me die,” Wayne wrote in honor of the former New Orleans officer who saved his life as a kid following a suicide attempt.
07/27/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022