Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Says Charlamagne Tha God Introduced Him To Mistress 07/28/2022
"Was it cool that you got on the air and made a mockery of the whole thing when you was part of it, and you knew the family structure that was being instituted?"
Watching
01:13
Twitter Divided After Comedy Club Cancels Dave Chappelle's Appearance
"We believe in the diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have."
07/22/2022
01:04
Emotional ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Honors Chadwick Boseman
"We put our love for Chadwick into this film," director Ryan Coogler said.
07/25/2022
01:09
Master P To Use Daughter's Overdose Death As A Teaching Moment
The hip hop legend received the tragic phone call from one of his daughters on May 28 that he describes as "the worst call a parent could get."
07/25/2022
01:06
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Model Bre Tiesi
This is his eighth child and the third one born in the past 12 months.
07/26/2022
01:17
Keke Palmer Responds To Zendaya Comparisons and Colorism Comments
"A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone," the 'Nope' actress wrote on Twitter.
07/26/2022
01:24
Lil Wayne Mourns ‘Uncle Bob,’ Former Cop Who Saved Rapper’s Life
“U refused to let me die,” Wayne wrote in honor of the former New Orleans officer who saved his life as a kid following a suicide attempt.
07/27/2022
01:02
LeBron James Files Trademark For ‘Shut Up and Dribble'
The phrase was used by a conservative commentator after James criticized Donald Trump in 2018.
07/27/2022
01:06
Chris Rock Finally Addresses Will Smith's Oscars Slap
The comedian made a joke about "cancel culture" at the Only Headliner Allowed comedy tour at Madison Square Garden.
07/28/2022
01:06
Comedian Lil Duval Involved In A Car Accident In Bahamas, Suffers Broken Leg
He shared that someone hit him with their car while on a four-wheeler.
07/28/2022
01:12
50 Cent Reacts To NYC Pastor Being Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry During Church Service
The producer reacted candidly to seeing Bishop Lamor Whitehead and his wife robbed by masked gunmen.
07/28/2022
01:04
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Says Charlamagne Tha God Introduced Him To Mistress
"Was it cool that you got on the air and made a mockery of the whole thing when you was part of it, and you knew the family structure that was being instituted?"
07/28/2022
01:02
Tichina Arnold Is Officially And Happily Divorced
Just three years after they tied the knot, the former couple called it quits.
07/29/2022
01:01
Mary Alice, ‘Different World’, ‘Sparkle’ Actress Dies
The award-winning actress also appeared in 'The Matrix Revolutions' as the Oracle.
07/29/2022
01:00
'The Cosby Show' Actor Geoffrey Owens Proud Of Son's Acting Debut
Jordyn Owens stars in Netflix's "Uncoupled."
08/01/2022
01:11
'Star Trek' Icon Nichelle Nichols Dies At 89
Nichols made her last public appearance at San Diego's Comic-Con in Dec. 2021.
08/01/2022
01:04
JayDaYoungan's Dad Reveals Heartbreaking Details About Son's Fatal Shooting
The rapper's father, Kenyatta Scott, said they were sitting on the porch on July 27 when a black truck pulled up, and three armed people jumped out.
08/01/2022
01:02
NBA Legend Bill Russell Dies at 88
Russell was the NBA's first African American coach and a 11-time NBA champion.
08/01/2022
01:01
Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc Collapses On Stage At Missouri Concert
About 30 minutes into the Grammy-nominated group's set, D-Roc fell to the floor and was carried off the stage.
08/01/2022
04:51
Divine Inspiration! Celebrate the 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards
Watch Kelonte Gavin, Melvin Crispell, and the night’s big winner, Pastor Mike McClure Jr., represent some of the very best in Gospel music today.
08/02/2022
00:59
Mystikal Charged With Several Felonies, Including Rape And Battery
He was arrested in Ascension Parish, L.A., on Sunday (July 31).
08/02/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022