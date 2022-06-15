Kandi Burruss Slams Marlo Hampton For 'Vile' Remarks About Her Dating History 06/17/2022
The singer went on to explain how she was "more surprised" when co-star Shereé Whitfield agreed with Hampton's comments, saying, "I was done when I saw that."
Watching
01:21
Jessica White Denies Being Pregnant By Nick Cannon: 'I Do Not Belong Apart Of Tabloid Flutter'
"Stay the hell out of my uterus because it's invasive and disgusting especially to someone who has fertility issues," White posted on Instagram.
06/15/2022
01:25
Tyler Perry Addresses Oscar's Slap, Says He Is Friends With Chris Rock and Will Smith
"I was there close up. I left early to go and check on Chris because it was wrong in no uncertain terms," Perry explained.
06/15/2022
01:02
'The Wendy Williams Show' Is Officially Canceled After 13 Years in Syndication
Williams will not be present for the final episode, which airs Friday, June 17.
06/15/2022
01:07
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Jabari Banks
The 'Bel-Air' star is nominated for 'Best Actor.'
06/15/2022
05:34
Queen Latifah Shares How She Manages Her Day to Day 'Hustle' Mentality
The actress chatted about starring in her Netflix film with Adam Sandler and how she wants fans to encourage Denzel Washington to guest appear on her series 'The Equalizer.'
06/15/2022
03:20
Tylenol Celebrates Dads Without Limits Episode III
In honor of Father's Day and Juneteenth, Tylenol is celebrating #DadsWithoutLimits by partnering with the Black American Dad Foundation, which provides a vast range of resources to champion the advancement of Black fathers. BET is proud to help Tylenol amplify the stories of many dads whose care is felt deeply and helps foster an uplifting environment for the people they love.
06/15/2022
01:05
'SNL' Star Kenan Thompson Files Divorce Papers To Legally Separate From His Wife Of 11 Years
The pair wed in a 2011 ceremony at the Georgia Aquarium.
06/16/2022
01:00
‘Bring It!’ Star Dyshea Hall, 16, Shot And Killed Outside Atlanta Grocery Store
Hall was a member of “Ms. D’s Dancing Dolls,” featured on Lifetime, and made an impact on everyone who knew her during her life.
06/17/2022
01:11
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Bubba Wallace
The 2022 BET Awards premieres LIVE on Sunday, June 26!
06/17/2022
01:23
Megan Thee Stallion On Tory Lanez Shooting Case: 'I Want Him To Go Under The Jail'
She shared that she believes her portrayal as the villain in the case is because she doesn't fit the ideal mold of what Hollywood gravitates towards.
06/17/2022
01:21
Kandi Burruss Slams Marlo Hampton For 'Vile' Remarks About Her Dating History
The singer went on to explain how she was "more surprised" when co-star Shereé Whitfield agreed with Hampton's comments, saying, "I was done when I saw that."
06/17/2022
01:13
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Simone Biles
The 2022 BET Awards premieres LIVE on Sunday, June 26!
06/21/2022
01:21
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Candace Parker
The 2022 BET Awards premieres LIVE on Sunday, June 26!
06/21/2022
01:12
Texas District Attorney Says Deshaun Watson Not Being Indicted, Does Not Mean He Is Exonerated
The New York Times reported that Watson used at least 66 different massage therapists during a 17-month period before the first lawsuit was filed against him in 2021.
06/21/2022
01:10
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Slams The Talk Show's Series Finale
"I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved," Kevin Hunter said.
06/21/2022
01:05
Police Officer Who Allegedly Took Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Photos Also Involved In Excessive Force Scandal
A deputy named Doug Johnson is accused of allegedly kneeling on a handcuffed inmate's head for several minutes in a county jail.
06/21/2022
05:14
BET Awards 2022: Host Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Favorite Show Moment Of All-time Ahead Of Culture's Biggest Night
The award-winning entertainer is back again to host the 2022 show and shares with BET.com why she can't contain her excitement, her upcoming BET Plus project and more!
06/21/2022
01:02
Martin Lawrence Is Definitely Alright With Eddie Murphy Paying For Their Kids Wedding
Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy took their relationship public last year on Instagram.
06/22/2022
01:24
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Zendaya
The 2022 BET Awards premieres LIVE on Sunday, June 26!
06/23/2022
01:05
Will Regé-Jean Page Return To Netflix's 'Bridgerton' For Season Three?
Page cleared up any questions about his return via his Instagram page on Tuesday (June 21).
06/23/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022