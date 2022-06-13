'The Wendy Williams Show' Is Officially Canceled After 13 Years in Syndication 06/15/2022
Williams will not be present for the final episode, which airs Friday, June 17.
01:01
Blac Chyna Knocked Down During Celebrity Boxing Match
Despite the knock down, the match ended in a draw, with both stars calling the decision "bulls**t."
06/13/2022
03:20
Tylenol Celebrates Dads Without Limits
In honor of Father's Day and Juneteenth, Tylenol is celebrating #DadsWithoutLimits by partnering with the Black American Dad Foundation, which provides a vast range of resources to champion the advancement of Black fathers. BET is proud to help Tylenol amplify the stories of many dads whose care is felt deeply and helps foster an uplifting environment for the people they love.
06/13/2022
01:26
BET Awards 2022: Sean 'Diddy' Combs To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award
With a career spanning over two decades, Diddy is not only a music mogul but also an entrepreneur.
06/14/2022
01:07
Tyler Perry Is Reportedly Building A Luxe $100 Million Mansion Outside Of Atlanta
The home features approximately 40,000 square feet of living space with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.
06/14/2022
01:08
'Welcome To Sweetie Pies' Miss Robbie Continues To Support Son, Amid Alleged Hit Man Hire To Kill His Nephew
Reports say Timothy Norman took out several life insurance policies on Andre Montgomery, totaling over $400,000, and attempted to cash in just days after his death.
06/14/2022
01:02
Police Detective To Testify That YNW Melly Was Triggerman In Death Of Two Friends
Melly and Cortlen Henry were charged with the double homicide of their friends, after Melly allegedly shot the men before they reportedly staged the scene to look like a drive-by.
06/14/2022
01:21
Jessica White Denies Being Pregnant By Nick Cannon: 'I Do Not Belong Apart Of Tabloid Flutter'
"Stay the hell out of my uterus because it's invasive and disgusting especially to someone who has fertility issues," White posted on Instagram.
06/15/2022
01:25
Tyler Perry Addresses Oscar's Slap, Says He Is Friends With Chris Rock and Will Smith
"I was there close up. I left early to go and check on Chris because it was wrong in no uncertain terms," Perry explained.
06/15/2022
01:07
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Jabari Banks
The 'Bel-Air' star is nominated for 'Best Actor.'
06/15/2022
05:34
Queen Latifah Shares How She Manages Her Day to Day 'Hustle' Mentality
The actress chatted about starring in her Netflix film with Adam Sandler and how she wants fans to encourage Denzel Washington to guest appear on her series 'The Equalizer.'
06/15/2022
01:02
03:20
06/15/2022
01:05
'SNL' Star Kenan Thompson Files Divorce Papers To Legally Separate From His Wife Of 11 Years
The pair wed in a 2011 ceremony at the Georgia Aquarium.
06/16/2022
01:00
‘Bring It!’ Star Dyshea Hall, 16, Shot And Killed Outside Atlanta Grocery Store
Hall was a member of “Ms. D’s Dancing Dolls,” featured on Lifetime, and made an impact on everyone who knew her during her life.
06/17/2022
01:11
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Bubba Wallace
The 2022 BET Awards premieres LIVE on Sunday, June 26!
06/17/2022
01:23
Megan Thee Stallion On Tory Lanez Shooting Case: 'I Want Him To Go Under The Jail'
She shared that she believes her portrayal as the villain in the case is because she doesn't fit the ideal mold of what Hollywood gravitates towards.
06/17/2022
01:21
Kandi Burruss Slams Marlo Hampton For 'Vile' Remarks About Her Dating History
The singer went on to explain how she was "more surprised" when co-star Shereé Whitfield agreed with Hampton's comments, saying, "I was done when I saw that."
06/17/2022
01:13
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Simone Biles
The 2022 BET Awards premieres LIVE on Sunday, June 26!
06/21/2022
01:21
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Candace Parker
The 2022 BET Awards premieres LIVE on Sunday, June 26!
06/21/2022
01:12
Texas District Attorney Says Deshaun Watson Not Being Indicted, Does Not Mean He Is Exonerated
The New York Times reported that Watson used at least 66 different massage therapists during a 17-month period before the first lawsuit was filed against him in 2021.
06/21/2022
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022