BET Current: Social Security Reverses Course on Phone Service Cuts—Here’s What You Need to Know
03/20/2025
After widespread criticism, the agency will keep phone-based claims processing.
Watching
04:01
From the Fire to Survival: Altadena Residents Discuss Eaton Fire
Families discuss how the Eaton fire has impacted their lives in Altadena, California.
01/23/2025
02:40
Judge Songhai Armstead Talks About the California Conservation Program
Armstead, the Executive Director of Los Angeles County’s Justice Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD), sees her organization as a bridge between the fire camps and long-term success.
01/23/2025
26:18
BET Talks: Tamika Mallory on Activism, Resilience, and the Fight for Justice
Activist Tamika Mallory shares her powerful personal journey, from overcoming tragedy and young motherhood to becoming a leading voice against oppression, in this candid and deeply moving conversation.
02/25/2025
01:22
State of Emergency Declared as Wildfires Rage Across North and South Carolina
Firefighters battle flames as officials track real-time updates on containment efforts.
03/06/2025
01:18
Opinion: Democrats Are Letting Trump Burn the Country Down
Instead of real policy, Trump delivered a speech full of lies, fear-mongering, and bizarre fantasies.
03/06/2025
01:15
BET Current: Cleveland Bus Driver Honored for Rescuing 15 Students from Fiery Bus
Dorian Pace received recognition for his life-saving actions.
03/12/2025
01:19
BET Current: Maryland Hairstylist Charged with Assault After Viral Video Shows Her Dragging Teen Client
The alleged dispute stemmed from a $150 hair appointment.
03/12/2025
01:35
BET Current: The Power of the Black Dollar: Can We Boycott Like Our Ancestors Did?
Black America holds $1.7 trillion in spending power, but real change takes more than outrage—it takes sacrifice. Are we ready to make corporations feel it?
03/13/2025
01:27
BET Current: Southern University Hazing Investigation Leads to Second Arrest
25-year-old Kyle Thurman was taken into custody just one week after Caleb Wilson died.
03/14/2025
01:27
BET Current: Trump Strips Security Clearances from Alvin Bragg, Letitia James and Others
Trump has intentionally targeted those who’ve taken legal action against him.
03/14/2025
01:31
01:23
BET Current: New Health Policy Puts Black Men At Risk for Removal From Marines
Pseudofolliculitis barbae, or PFB, can cause hairs to grow back into the skin, leading to inflammation.
03/20/2025
01:13
BET Current: Naomi Osaka Demands Reparations for Haiti From France
Osaka’s father, Leonard Francois, is of Haitian descent.
03/21/2025
01:21
BET Current: Former Congresswoman Mia Love Pens ‘Living Wish’ Letter to America
In early March, Love’s daughter revealed that the former Utah congresswoman is no longer responding to brain cancer treatment.
03/24/2025
