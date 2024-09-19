State of Emergency Declared as Wildfires Rage Across North and South Carolina
03/06/2025
State of Emergency Declared as Wildfires Rage Across North and South Carolina.
01:07
Sean “Diddy” Combs Denied Bail Again, Remains in Custody Until Trial
Diddy denied bail on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, stays in custody.
09/19/2024
01:42
BET Current: T.I. Announces Retirement: “I Don’t Need the Money Anymore”
T.I. announces retirement, Atlanta mourns Wanda Smith, Kamala Harris unveils Opportunity Agenda, and Jason Lee pursues politics.
10/14/2024
01:43
BET Current: Megan Thee Stallion’s Documentary ‘In Her Words’ Premieres This Halloween
Catch up on Megan’s new documentary, 50 Cent’s Vegas residency, and Big Tigger’s first child announcement.
10/15/2024
01:34
BET Current: Kendrick Lamar Dominates BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 with Eight Wins
Kendrick Lamar wins big, Fat Joe celebrates Ashanti’s baby, Ananda Lewis shares cancer update, Angel Reese discusses WNBA pay, and Toni Vaz passes at 101.
10/18/2024
01:29
BET Current: LL Cool J Reflects on Sex Symbol Status and Impact on His Marriage
LL Cool J opens up about his image, Kendrick Lamar discusses “Not Like Us,” and Method Man faces remix frustrations.
10/22/2024
01:21
BET Current: Remembering Quincy Jones' Legacy
Quincy Jones, celebrated Grammy-winning producer of Michael Jackson’s albums and The Color Purple, has passed, leaving an indelible legacy in music, film, and social activism.
11/04/2024
04:34
California’s Incarcerated Firefighters: Heroes on the Frontlines, Building Futures Beyond the Flames
In an interview with Sam Lewis of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition and William, a program participant, we explore how California’s wildfire program provides incarcerated individuals with life-changing opportunities and a path to redemption.
01/23/2025
04:01
From the Fire to Survival: Altadena Residents Discuss Eaton Fire
Families discuss how the Eaton fire has impacted their lives in Altadena, California.
01/23/2025
02:40
Judge Songhai Armstead Talks About the California Conservation Program
Armstead, the Executive Director of Los Angeles County’s Justice Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD), sees her organization as a bridge between the fire camps and long-term success.
01/23/2025
26:18
BET Talks: Tamika Mallory on Activism, Resilience, and the Fight for JusticeBET TalksS2
Activist Tamika Mallory shares her powerful personal journey, from overcoming tragedy and young motherhood to becoming a leading voice against oppression, in this candid and deeply moving conversation.
02/25/2025
01:22
State of Emergency Declared as Wildfires Rage Across North and South Carolina
Firefighters battle flames as officials track real-time updates on containment efforts.
03/06/2025
01:18
Opinion: Democrats Are Letting Trump Burn the Country Down
Instead of real policy, Trump delivered a speech full of lies, fear-mongering, and bizarre fantasies.
03/06/2025
01:15
BET Current: Cleveland Bus Driver Honored for Rescuing 15 Students from Fiery Bus
Dorian Pace received recognition for his life-saving actions.
03/12/2025
01:19
BET Current: Maryland Hairstylist Charged with Assault After Viral Video Shows Her Dragging Teen Client
The alleged dispute stemmed from a $150 hair appointment.
03/12/2025
01:35
BET Current: The Power of the Black Dollar: Can We Boycott Like Our Ancestors Did?
Black America holds $1.7 trillion in spending power, but real change takes more than outrage—it takes sacrifice. Are we ready to make corporations feel it?
03/13/2025
01:27
BET Current: Southern University Hazing Investigation Leads to Second Arrest
25-year-old Kyle Thurman was taken into custody just one week after Caleb Wilson died.
03/14/2025
01:27
BET Current: Trump Strips Security Clearances from Alvin Bragg, Letitia James and Others
Trump has intentionally targeted those who’ve taken legal action against him.
03/14/2025
01:31
BET Current: Social Security Reverses Course on Phone Service Cuts—Here’s What You Need to Know
After widespread criticism, the agency will keep phone-based claims processing.
03/20/2025
01:23
BET Current: New Health Policy Puts Black Men At Risk for Removal From Marines
Pseudofolliculitis barbae, or PFB, can cause hairs to grow back into the skin, leading to inflammation.
03/20/2025
01:13
BET Current: Naomi Osaka Demands Reparations for Haiti From France
Osaka’s father, Leonard Francois, is of Haitian descent.
03/21/2025
