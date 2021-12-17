The 'Sherri' Show: Host Wants Wendy Williams, Oprah, and Others on New Series 03/08/2022
“I want to know what Idris Elba is doing and if his wife could part with him for one hot minute,” she said. “Come on, Regé-Jean Page. Hey, Method Man!"
‘Harlem:’ Meagan Good Reveals How Whoopi Goldberg Was A Safe Space For Her On Set
The actress who plays Camille on the Prime series also shares the personal connection she shares with her character.
12/17/2021
01:16
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Paula Patton Dazzled on Screen
The actress has starred alongside some of the most prominent names in Hollywood.
03/02/2022
01:25
Diddy's Son Quincy Claims JetBlue Pilot Grabbed and Dragged Him Over Carry-On Luggage
"The pilot put his hands on me. Why? Because my bag, which fits in my pocket damn near, they claimed it didn't fit," he said on Instagram.
03/02/2022
01:17
LaKeith Stanfield Poses In Stockings And Boots With Heels
Stanfield's unique attire for a magazine shoot, including platform boots, has sparked controversy.
03/03/2022
01:06
DMX’s Fiancée Says She Is ‘So Lonely’ Since His Death
Desiree Lindstrom, who is also mother to the couple's young son Exodus, is struggling to move on.
03/04/2022
04:25
‘The Batman:’ Zoë Kravitz & Robert Pattinson First Scene They Shot Together Is Not What You Think
In an interview with BET.com, the two actors discuss the complex dynamic between one another in 'The Batman.'
03/04/2022
01:31
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Reasons Why Regina King Was Crowned 'Best Supporting Actress'
The actress won because of her role in 'The Harder They Fall."
03/04/2022
01:18
Freddie Gibbs Says Joe Rogan's N-Word Usage Was Funny
Although Gibbs reportedly thought Rogan's usage of the N-word was funny, he told the podcast host the word is not meant for white people to say.
03/04/2022
01:06
Women's History Month: Karine Jean-Pierre, A Symbol Of Diversity In The White House
The author and activist made history as the first openly gay woman to deliver a White House press briefing.
03/04/2022
01:05
Kevin Hart And Chris Rock Team Up For Epic Comedy Tour
Titled 'Only Headliners Allowed,' the tour will span five dates at venues across New York and New Jersey, starting on July 21.
03/08/2022
01:20
01:06
Savannah James Uses THIS At Home Process To Help Her Daughter Zhuri's Hair Grow Extra Long
The busy mom refers to herself as a "kitchen beautician."
03/08/2022
01:11
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Funniest Moments From This Year's Event
We loved Issa Rae's acceptance speech!
03/08/2022
01:17
Idris Elba And Wife Sabrina Announce Skincare Line
Titled S’able Labs (inspired by the couple’s last name spelled backwards), will be gender-neutral and prioritize having an “ethical supply chain."
03/09/2022
01:04
Keyshia Cole Explains Why Her Friendship With Eve Ended
The Grammy-nominated singer recalled one night out that didn't go according to plan.
03/09/2022
01:01
Black Excellence! The Best-Dressed Ladies At The 2022 NAACP Image Awards
See their showstopping looks!
03/09/2022
01:12
Women's History Month: Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer Sets The Standard As A Boss Business Woman
She was the first Black person to be CEO of Sam's Club and is just one of two Black women at the helm of a Fortune 500 company.
03/09/2022
01:13
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Detained By Cops After Being Mistaken for a Bank Robber
TMZ reports Coogler, who was wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a COVID face mask, allegedly handed the bank teller a withdrawal slip with a handwritten note.
03/10/2022
01:14
Travis Scott Launches Initiative In Honor Of Astroworld Victims
The rapper has already donated $5 million to his cause to kick things off.
03/10/2022
01:36
Cynthia Bailey Reveals The Struggles of Battling Fibroids For 14-Years: 'I Was In A Dark Place'
"I was moody. I was exhausted. I was anemic. I was bleeding all the time. I was a disaster," Bailey remembered during a recent interview.
03/10/2022
