Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Sues Her Production Company For Wrongful Termination 03/03/2022
The complaint claims he was fired "on the basis of his marital status, which is barred by the New York City Human Rights Law."
'Real Housewives Of Potomac' Star Mia Thornton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
"Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I'm so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today for further evaluation," she shared.
02/28/2022
01:20
Snoop Dogg Recalls How Queen Elizabeth Stopped Him From Getting Kicked Out Of The U.K.
The monarch reportedly prevented his expulsion from England when he faced first- and second-degree murder charges.
02/28/2022
01:03
Rick Ross Didn't Want To Pay $10,000 To Cut Down Trees In His Yard, So He Did It Himself
“You can’t charge The Boss $1,000 a tree to cut it down. I’ll cut down my own m*therf***ing trees.”
02/28/2022
01:19
53rd NAACP Image AwardsJennifer Hudson Cements Her Icon Status After Accepting 2022 NAACP Entertainer Of The Year Award
Hudson won for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the film, "RESPECT."
02/28/2022
01:41
Samuel L. Jackson On Joe Rogan Using The N-Word: “He Shouldn’t of Said It”
"Say that you're sorry because you want to keep your money, but you were having fun," said the actor.
03/01/2022
01:03
Kodak Black Shares Why Mentorship With Master P Didn't Go As Planned
The rapper sat down with the Streetz Morning Takeover to share the status of his relationship with the No Limit CEO and why the two may still have tension.
03/01/2022
01:00
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Death Threat She Received Amid Tory Lanez Trial
An Instagram account tagged the Grammy Award-winning artist, saying that she "needs to be shot and killed."
03/01/2022
01:06
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Celebrity Biography/Autobiographies That Changed Our Perceptions
Before her passing on Jan. 28, 2021, pioneering actress Cicely Tyson left the world a part of her in the form of her memoir "Just As I Am."
03/01/2022
01:16
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Paula Patton Dazzled on Screen
The actress has starred alongside some of the most prominent names in Hollywood.
03/02/2022
01:25
Diddy's Son Quincy Claims JetBlue Pilot Grabbed and Dragged Him Over Carry-On Luggage
"The pilot put his hands on me. Why? Because my bag, which fits in my pocket damn near, they claimed it didn't fit," he said on Instagram.
03/02/2022
01:09
01:17
LaKeith Stanfield Poses In Stockings And Boots With Heels
Stanfield's unique attire for a magazine shoot, including platform boots, has sparked controversy.
03/03/2022
04:25
‘The Batman:’ Zoë Kravitz & Robert Pattinson First Scene They Shot Together Is Not What You Think
In an interview with BET.com, the two actors discuss the complex dynamic between one another in 'The Batman.'
03/04/2022
01:31
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Reasons Why Regina King Was Crowned 'Best Supporting Actress'
The actress won because of her role in 'The Harder They Fall."
03/04/2022
01:18
Freddie Gibbs Says Joe Rogan's N-Word Usage Was Funny
Although Gibbs reportedly thought Rogan's usage of the N-word was funny, he told the podcast host the word is not meant for white people to say.
03/04/2022
01:06
Women's History Month: Karine Jean-Pierre, A Symbol Of Diversity In The White House
The author and activist made history as the first openly gay woman to deliver a White House press briefing.
03/04/2022
01:05
Kevin Hart And Chris Rock Team Up For Epic Comedy Tour
Titled 'Only Headliners Allowed,' the tour will span five dates at venues across New York and New Jersey, starting on July 21.
03/08/2022
01:20
The 'Sherri' Show: Host Wants Wendy Williams, Oprah, and Others on New Series
“I want to know what Idris Elba is doing and if his wife could part with him for one hot minute,” she said. “Come on, Regé-Jean Page. Hey, Method Man!"
03/08/2022
01:13
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Justin Johnson Sentenced To Prison For Prior Federal Violation
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to a past weapons charge.
04/19/2022
01:05
Blac Chyna's Mother Blocked From Courtroom After Rant Against The Kardashians
TMZ reports the Kardashians' attorney, Michael Rhodes, claimed Tokyo Toni made threatening comments during an Instagram live.
04/20/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022