The Impact Report: Remembering Hurricane Katrina, NOLA Educators, The Rise Of Black Conservative Influencers
09/04/2025
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
02:01
The Impact Report: The Met Gala, Rodney L. Hinton Case Update, Real ID Deadline, Future
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/09/2025
07:19
Altadena: What The Fire Left Behind
It's been three months since the Eaton fire ravaged parts of Altadena, California, and we're checking in with families and businesses.
05/12/2025
01:00
BET Current: Student Debt Is Quietly Destroying Black Wealth—and No One’s Talking About It
The crushing weight of student loans is a silent crisis in Black communities, stalling wealth-building and economic stability for generations.
05/13/2025
01:58
BET Current: Black Women Are the Moment — From Times Square to the Strip
From Times Square to Vegas, we break down how Thomas J Price, Viola Davis, and Janet Jackson are reshaping the narrative of who gets honored — and how.
05/15/2025
01:16
The Impact Report: Black Women’s Job Loss, Bronze Statue, South African Refugees, Ras Baraka Detainment
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/15/2025
05:05
BET News: Malcom X 100
It’s a raw, visually striking tribute to a fearless voice for Black liberation—celebrating his bold legacy, revolutionary mindset, and global impact. this is a moment to reflect, remember, and recognize a man who challenged systems, sparked movements, and still speaks to the fight for justice today.
05/16/2025
07:04
BET Current: What's on Your Plate?
Black California farmers discuss why it's essential to eat healthy and how food deserts affect communities.
05/22/2025
02:24
BET Current: Salt-N-Pepa Sue for Their Masters, Spike & Denzel’s Final Film?, RG3 vs. Ryan Clark Over Angel Reese
From Salt-N-Pepa’s legal fight against UMG to Spike Lee hinting at his last movie with Denzel, and RG3 stirring controversy with comments about Angel Reese—BET Current has what the culture is talking about today.
05/23/2025
01:30
The Impact Report: Brain‑Dead Pregnancy and Voting Rights Battles
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
07/03/2025
02:57
BET Current: Venus Opens Up on Fibroids, Essence Fest Faces Heat, and Chris Paul Eyes Retirement
Venus Williams gets candid about years of fibroid pain, Essence Festival defends Lauryn Hill after a late set sparks backlash, and NBA legend Chris Paul hints he’s playing his final season.
07/08/2025
