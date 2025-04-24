BET Current: Black Women Are the Moment — From Times Square to the Strip
05/15/2025
From Times Square to Vegas, we break down how Thomas J Price, Viola Davis, and Janet Jackson are reshaping the narrative of who gets honored — and how.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:09
BET Current: Department of Education Will Begin Collecting on Defaulted Student Loans
Starting May 5, borrowers may face financial penalties as the government ends COVID-era leniency.
04/24/2025
01:17
BET Current: From Kinshasa to the Vatican: 5 Things To Know About Cardinal Ambongo's Path to Papal Consideration
Known for his advocacy for social justice and traditional Catholic teachings, Cardinal Ambongo is among the key figures being considered in the upcoming conclave.
04/24/2025
01:14
BET Current: Woman Files Discrimination Suit Against Baton Rouge Steakhouse
Y’Mine McClanahan claims the restaurant enforced its dress code selectively, targeting her for wearing a crop top and skirt.
04/29/2025
01:19
BET Current: Family Seeks Answers as Video Shows Georgia Twins Hours Before Mysterious Deaths
The Lewis family is demanding a deeper investigation after surveillance footage shows the 19-year-old twins at a local gas station shortly before they were found shot dead on Bell Mountain, 90 miles from home.
05/02/2025
01:20
BET Current: Haitian Woman Dies in ICE Custody After Medical Emergency in Louisiana
The 43-year-old mother was seeking asylum when she died in U.S. immigration custody, raising questions about detainee care and transparency.
05/02/2025
01:25
BET Current: L.A. County Approves $4 Billion Settlement in Juvenile Sex Abuse Cases
The largest payout of its kind in U.S. history compensates nearly 7,000 survivors of decades-long abuse in county-run juvenile facilities and foster care.
05/02/2025
01:03
BET Current: FBI Agents Reassigned After Kneeling During 2020 Protests
Several FBI agents photographed kneeling alongside protesters during the 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstrations have been reassigned to roles perceived as demotions.
05/05/2025
02:01
The Impact Report: The Met Gala, Rodney L. Hinton Case Update, Real ID Deadline, Future
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/09/2025
07:19
Altadena: What The Fire Left Behind
It's been three months since the Eaton fire ravaged parts of Altadena, California, and we're checking in with families and businesses.
05/12/2025
01:00
BET Current: Student Debt Is Quietly Destroying Black Wealth—and No One’s Talking About It
The crushing weight of student loans is a silent crisis in Black communities, stalling wealth-building and economic stability for generations.
05/13/2025
01:58
BET Current: Black Women Are the Moment — From Times Square to the Strip
From Times Square to Vegas, we break down how Thomas J Price, Viola Davis, and Janet Jackson are reshaping the narrative of who gets honored — and how.
05/15/2025
01:16
The Impact Report: Black Women’s Job Loss, Bronze Statue, South African Refugees, Ras Baraka Detainment
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/15/2025
05:05
BET News: Malcom X 100
It’s a raw, visually striking tribute to a fearless voice for Black liberation—celebrating his bold legacy, revolutionary mindset, and global impact. this is a moment to reflect, remember, and recognize a man who challenged systems, sparked movements, and still speaks to the fight for justice today.
05/16/2025
07:04
BET Current: What's on Your Plate?
Black California farmers discuss why it's essential to eat healthy and how food deserts affect communities.
05/22/2025
02:24
BET Current: Salt-N-Pepa Sue for Their Masters, Spike & Denzel’s Final Film?, RG3 vs. Ryan Clark Over Angel Reese
From Salt-N-Pepa’s legal fight against UMG to Spike Lee hinting at his last movie with Denzel, and RG3 stirring controversy with comments about Angel Reese—BET Current has what the culture is talking about today.
05/23/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024