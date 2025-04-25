BET Current: The Cast of 'One Battle After Another' Stops By
09/26/2025
In an exclusive interview with BET, the star shares how her real-life experiences as a mother informed one of the film’s most vulnerable moments.
01:25
BET Current: Spike Lee Reveals How Memes Inspired A$AP Rocky’s Casting Opposite Denzel Washington in Upcoming Film
The rapper stars in Lee’s reinterpretation of ‘High and Low.’
04/25/2025
01:36
BET Current: Angel Reese Took the Sportswoman Crown Like a Champion at the BET Awards 2024
The 2024 winner turned every court into a runway—and every game into a movement.
04/30/2025
01:23
BET Current: Denzel Washington Took Home Best Actor at the BET Awards 2024 —Because Of Course He Did
In 2024, Denzel reminded us (again) why he’s in a league of his own.
04/30/2025
00:57
BET Current: Tyla's Breakout Night, Usher's Icon Tribute, and More Unforgettable Moments from BET Awards 2024
From Tyla's globe-conquering win to Lauryn Hill’s surprise return, last year's show delivered iconic performances, emotional tributes, and history-making wins.
04/30/2025
01:17
BET Current: Denzel Washington Defends Broadway’s ‘Othello’ Ticket Prices
As tickets soar past $900, the stage legend claps back at critics and highlights affordable options for fans.
04/30/2025
01:04
BET Current: Michael Ealy to Play Malcolm X in Muhammad Ali Series ‘The Greatest’
The ‘Reasonable Doubt’ star joins Michael B. Jordan’s limited series, which will explore the life of the boxing legend both inside and outside the ring.
05/02/2025
01:10
BET Current: Audra McDonald Leads 2025 Tony Awards Nominees with Historic Nomination
See which other Black Broadway icons received nominations ahead of theater’s biggest night.
05/05/2025
01:23
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: Why the BET Awards Still Matter—25 Years Later
It’s not just about trophies. It’s about visibility, ownership, and a stage that still centers Black excellence without asking permission.
05/09/2025
01:26
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: The Most Viral BET Awards Moments That Broke the Internet
From on-stage pregnancies to cultural clapbacks, these BET Awards moments didn’t just trend—they took over the timeline, the group chat, and the culture.
05/09/2025
01:15
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: The 10 Best Speeches That Shook the Culture
From Jesse Williams’ mic-drop moment to Queen Latifah’s Pride shoutout, these BET Awards speeches didn’t just thank the Academy—they made history, sparked conversation, and reminded us why this stage still matters.
05/09/2025
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025