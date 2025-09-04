BET Current: BET Awards 2025: Why the BET Awards Still Matter—25 Years Later
05/09/2025
It’s not just about trophies. It’s about visibility, ownership, and a stage that still centers Black excellence without asking permission.
More
01:22
BET Current: Ice Cube Inks Deal for Fourth ‘Friday’ Movie
The legendary rapper and filmmaker reunites with Warner Bros. and New Line for the first ‘Friday’ movie in over 20 years.
04/09/2025
01:17
BET Current: 'A Goofy Movie' Director Reflects on Film's Enduring Impact in the Black Community
Kevin Lima, director of the 1995 Disney classic, discusses how the film has become a cultural touchstone, stating it "lives in the DNA" of Black audiences.
04/10/2025
01:01
BET Current: Marsai Martin Thinks Her ‘Black-ish’ Character Would Attend an HBCU
The actress predicted that her former character, Diane Johnson, would attend an HBCU.
04/14/2025
01:25
BET Current: Spike Lee Reveals How Memes Inspired A$AP Rocky’s Casting Opposite Denzel Washington in Upcoming Film
The rapper stars in Lee’s reinterpretation of ‘High and Low.’
04/25/2025
01:36
BET Current: Angel Reese Took the Sportswoman Crown Like a Champion at the BET Awards 2024
The 2024 winner turned every court into a runway—and every game into a movement.
04/30/2025
01:23
BET Current: Denzel Washington Took Home Best Actor at the BET Awards 2024 —Because Of Course He Did
In 2024, Denzel reminded us (again) why he’s in a league of his own.
04/30/2025
00:57
BET Current: Tyla's Breakout Night, Usher's Icon Tribute, and More Unforgettable Moments from BET Awards 2024
From Tyla's globe-conquering win to Lauryn Hill’s surprise return, last year's show delivered iconic performances, emotional tributes, and history-making wins.
04/30/2025
01:17
BET Current: Denzel Washington Defends Broadway’s ‘Othello’ Ticket Prices
As tickets soar past $900, the stage legend claps back at critics and highlights affordable options for fans.
04/30/2025
01:04
BET Current: Michael Ealy to Play Malcolm X in Muhammad Ali Series ‘The Greatest’
The ‘Reasonable Doubt’ star joins Michael B. Jordan’s limited series, which will explore the life of the boxing legend both inside and outside the ring.
05/02/2025
01:10
BET Current: Audra McDonald Leads 2025 Tony Awards Nominees with Historic Nomination
See which other Black Broadway icons received nominations ahead of theater’s biggest night.
05/05/2025
01:23
01:26
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: The Most Viral BET Awards Moments That Broke the Internet
From on-stage pregnancies to cultural clapbacks, these BET Awards moments didn’t just trend—they took over the timeline, the group chat, and the culture.
05/09/2025
01:15
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: The 10 Best Speeches That Shook the Culture
From Jesse Williams’ mic-drop moment to Queen Latifah’s Pride shoutout, these BET Awards speeches didn’t just thank the Academy—they made history, sparked conversation, and reminded us why this stage still matters.
05/09/2025
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024