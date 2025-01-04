BET Current: Denzel Washington Defends Broadway’s ‘Othello’ Ticket Prices
04/30/2025
As tickets soar past $900, the stage legend claps back at critics and highlights affordable options for fans.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:14
BET Current: Marlon Wayans Talks Possibility of Creating New Family Show
The actor-comedian says it would be “fun” to start a new show similar to ‘In Living Color.’
04/01/2025
01:27
BET Current: Who Was Sarah Baartman? 5 Things to Know About the Woman They Called the ‘Hottentot Venus’
She was exploited, displayed, and dehumanized — but Sarah Baartman’s story is one every generation needs to confront.
04/02/2025
01:28
BET Current: Wendy Williams Tearfully Speaks to Protestors Supporting End to Her Guardianship
The media personality admitted that she “can't trust a lot of people.”
04/08/2025
01:22
BET Current: Ice Cube Inks Deal for Fourth ‘Friday’ Movie
The legendary rapper and filmmaker reunites with Warner Bros. and New Line for the first ‘Friday’ movie in over 20 years.
04/09/2025
01:17
BET Current: 'A Goofy Movie' Director Reflects on Film's Enduring Impact in the Black Community
Kevin Lima, director of the 1995 Disney classic, discusses how the film has become a cultural touchstone, stating it "lives in the DNA" of Black audiences.
04/10/2025
01:01
BET Current: Marsai Martin Thinks Her ‘Black-ish’ Character Would Attend an HBCU
The actress predicted that her former character, Diane Johnson, would attend an HBCU.
04/14/2025
01:25
BET Current: Spike Lee Reveals How Memes Inspired A$AP Rocky’s Casting Opposite Denzel Washington in Upcoming Film
The rapper stars in Lee’s reinterpretation of ‘High and Low.’
04/25/2025
01:36
BET Current: Angel Reese Took the Sportswoman Crown Like a Champion at the BET Awards 2024
The 2024 winner turned every court into a runway—and every game into a movement.
04/30/2025
01:23
BET Current: Denzel Washington Took Home Best Actor at the BET Awards 2024 —Because Of Course He Did
In 2024, Denzel reminded us (again) why he’s in a league of his own.
04/30/2025
00:57
BET Current: Tyla's Breakout Night, Usher's Icon Tribute, and More Unforgettable Moments from BET Awards 2024
From Tyla's globe-conquering win to Lauryn Hill’s surprise return, last year's show delivered iconic performances, emotional tributes, and history-making wins.
04/30/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
BET 45: Forty-Five and Forward56th NAACP Image Awards
BET celebrates 45 years of bringing Black culture and creativity to the spotlight.
02/12/2025
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024