HBweCU On My Yard: Jackson State University
11/02/2023
BET pulls up to Jackson State University with sophomore Miylah K (@miylahk) to get a glimpse into one of the flyest HBCU homecomings in the South.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:10
2023 NAACP Image Awards: Aldis Hodge Adds A Twist To Traditional Style54th NAACP Image Awards
The actor keeps it simple with flair.
02/17/2023
01:03
2023 NAACP Image Awards: Viola Davis' Award-Winning Fashions54th NAACP Image Awards
The EGOT makes a statement when she picks up her hardware.
02/17/2023
01:02
Rihanna's Dad Reportedly Found Out About Her Pregnancy During Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna gifted her father two tickets to the Super Bowl, but reportedly didn’t tell him about her second pregnancy.
02/21/2023
01:06
Lori Harvey Sets The Record Straight After ‘Chemistry’ Rumors With Damson Idris
The couple recently made their red carpet debut.
02/21/2023
17:45
BET Talks: Black & Unlimited Creators Part 2
BET sits down with the inaugural class of the Walmart & Hoorae Black & Unlimited Creators
02/24/2023
14:41
BET Talks: Black & Unlimited Creators Part 1
BET sits down with the inaugural class of the Walmart & Hoorae Black & Unlimited Creators
02/24/2023
02:17
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas For All the Moms In Your Life
It’s not too late to get her that special gift she will treasure for a lifetime.
05/12/2023
03:46
EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball ‘Pop’ Their Way To A Fun Filled Gender Reveal
Find out if the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum and NBA star are having a boy or a girl.
06/07/2023
02:34
HBweCU: Unique Curriculums
HBCUs are more than just institutions. They set the standards for the rest of our lives. They educate and cultivate our minds in unique ways to ensure students are ready to take the world by storm in any given field. So, you know these schools have to stay creative with the curriculum.
10/24/2023
01:57
HBweCU: Athletics Gone Wild
Everybody knows that athletics are an integral part of Black culture, so it’s no secret that our institutions have to take sports to a whole new level.
10/30/2023
03:31
HBweCU On My Yard: Jackson State University
BET pulls up to Jackson State University with sophomore Miylah K (@miylahk) to get a glimpse into one of the flyest HBCU homecomings in the South.
11/02/2023
02:18
HBweCU: The Longest Football Rivalries
When it comes to fooball classics, HBCUs go hard. But it’s nothing but good sibling rivalry. And at the end of the day, it’s all love for all of our institutions.
11/07/2023
01:52
HBweCU: The Black Ivy Leagues of Business & STEM
HBCUs have contributed to business and STEM academics ecosystems in major ways. If you’re looking for the right curriculum in those fields, look no further than these Black colleges and universities.
11/14/2023
04:23
HBweCU On My Yard: Hampton University
BET gets ready with Hampton University senior Nayah Benet (@nayaahbenet) to hit the yard and give us an inside look at HU’s homecoming.
11/16/2023
02:48
Beauty Through the Decades: Lloyd Boston Interviews Supermodel Beverly JohnsonBET Soul Train Awards 2023
A living icon, Johnson recalls the moment she became the first African American model to grace the cover of Vogue in 1974.
11/21/2023
02:09
HBweCU: The Livest Bands in the Land
HBCU marching bands illuminate the Black experience through creative expression. It isn’t merely entertainment, though you will be entertained — but even more, you’ll walk away empowered and jammin’.
11/21/2023
06:37
Dante Bowe Gets Ready for the 2023 Soul Train AwardsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Dante Bowe and his stylist Charles Rose get ready for the big night.
11/27/2023
01:54
HBweCU: Cultivation for the Nation
Being educated at an all-Black institution teach us that we come from deep roots engrained in American soil, and without our contributions to agriculture, where would the world be?
11/29/2023
04:08
HBweCU On My Yard: Prairie View A&M University
BET gets ready with Prairie View A&M University freshman Landon Mumphrey (@l.aando.n) to hit the yard and give us an inside look at PVAMU's homecoming.
11/30/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
The Holidays Are Anything but Traditional on The Ms. Pat Show
Get ready for a special grown-ass holiday episode with Ms. Pat and her family as their Christmas plans take some unexpected turns, now streaming on BET+.
11/30/2023
Trailer
04:18
Tyler Perry's Sistas: Best of CalvinTyler Perry's SistasS6
Dive into this collection featuring the best show moments from Tyler Perry's Sistas' resident charmer and mischief-maker, Calvin.
11/21/2023
Trailer
00:30
Kingdom Business Season 2 Is Now Streaming on BET+
Watch the Jordan family assemble in the wake of Denita's attack and Julius go after what he's due on Kingdom Business Season 2, now streaming on BET+.
11/16/2023
Trailer
00:30
Court Is in Session on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles ItS1
Ms. Pat brings her signature straight talk and quick wit to the legal system as she and her jury of guest stars handle real-life cases on Ms. Pat Settles It, Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/27/2023