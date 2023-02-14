HBweCU: Unique Curriculums

10/24/2023

HBCUs are more than just institutions. They set the standards for the rest of our lives. They educate and cultivate our minds in unique ways to ensure students are ready to take the world by storm in any given field. So, you know these schools have to stay creative with the curriculum.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

01:52

My Boo! 7 Celebrity Couples Who Keep Hip Hop Hot

From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to Remy Ma and Papoose, these love birds have an undeniable connection.
02/14/2023
01:57

‘BLACK + ICONIC: STYLE GODS’: Being Fly in Fashion With Dess Dior

The rapper appears on BET’s groundbreaking new documentary and explains how she created her unique sense of style and uses her reach to influence others.
02/16/2023
01:10

2023 NAACP Image Awards: Aldis Hodge Adds A Twist To Traditional Style
54th NAACP Image Awards

The actor keeps it simple with flair.
02/17/2023
01:03

2023 NAACP Image Awards: Viola Davis' Award-Winning Fashions
54th NAACP Image Awards

The EGOT makes a statement when she picks up her hardware.
02/17/2023
01:02

Rihanna's Dad Reportedly Found Out About Her Pregnancy During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna gifted her father two tickets to the Super Bowl, but reportedly didn’t tell him about her second pregnancy.
02/21/2023
01:06

Lori Harvey Sets The Record Straight After ‘Chemistry’ Rumors With Damson Idris

The couple recently made their red carpet debut.
02/21/2023
17:45

BET Talks: Black & Unlimited Creators Part 2

BET sits down with the inaugural class of the Walmart & Hoorae Black & Unlimited Creators
02/24/2023
14:41

BET Talks: Black & Unlimited Creators Part 1

BET sits down with the inaugural class of the Walmart & Hoorae Black & Unlimited Creators
02/24/2023
02:17

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas For All the Moms In Your Life

It’s not too late to get her that special gift she will treasure for a lifetime.
05/12/2023
03:46

EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball ‘Pop’ Their Way To A Fun Filled Gender Reveal

Find out if the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum and NBA star are having a boy or a girl.
06/07/2023
02:34

HBweCU: Unique Curriculums

HBCUs are more than just institutions. They set the standards for the rest of our lives. They educate and cultivate our minds in unique ways to ensure students are ready to take the world by storm in any given field. So, you know these schools have to stay creative with the curriculum.
10/24/2023
01:57

HBweCU: Athletics Gone Wild

Everybody knows that athletics are an integral part of Black culture, so it’s no secret that our institutions have to take sports to a whole new level.
10/30/2023
03:31

HBweCU On My Yard: Jackson State University

BET pulls up to Jackson State University with sophomore Miylah K (@miylahk) to get a glimpse into one of the flyest HBCU homecomings in the South.
11/02/2023
02:18

HBweCU: The Longest Football Rivalries

When it comes to fooball classics, HBCUs go hard. But it’s nothing but good sibling rivalry. And at the end of the day, it’s all love for all of our institutions.
11/07/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Court Is in Session on Ms. Pat Settles It
Ms. Pat Settles ItS1

Ms. Pat brings her signature straight talk and quick wit to the legal system as she and her jury of guest stars handle real-life cases on Ms. Pat Settles It, Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/27/2023
Trailer
00:30

Who Holds the Power on Season 5 of Tyler Perry's The Oval?
Tyler Perry's The OvalS5

As the president faces multiple investigations, the first son is missing, and the first lady has a master plan on a new season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/27/2023
Trailer
00:30

College Hill: Celebrity Edition Is in Session on Tuesdays

Join these eight celebrities at Alabama State University as they navigate academics and campus life on Season 2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/24/2023
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas Is Back on a New Night
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

A new season means new beginnings for Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina and Fatima on Tyler Perry's Sistas, now airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
10/24/2023
Trailer
01:30

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story Is Now Streaming

Tonesa Welch experiences regret and rebirth in a real-life journey that follows her hard fall from a drug dealing empire in First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story, now streaming on BET+.
10/13/2023