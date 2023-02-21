HBweCU On My Yard: Hampton University
11/16/2023
BET gets ready with Hampton University senior Nayah Benet (@nayaahbenet) to hit the yard and give us an inside look at HU’s homecoming.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:06
Lori Harvey Sets The Record Straight After ‘Chemistry’ Rumors With Damson Idris
The couple recently made their red carpet debut.
02/21/2023
17:45
BET Talks: Black & Unlimited Creators Part 2
BET sits down with the inaugural class of the Walmart & Hoorae Black & Unlimited Creators
02/24/2023
14:41
BET Talks: Black & Unlimited Creators Part 1
BET sits down with the inaugural class of the Walmart & Hoorae Black & Unlimited Creators
02/24/2023
02:17
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas For All the Moms In Your Life
It’s not too late to get her that special gift she will treasure for a lifetime.
05/12/2023
03:46
EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball ‘Pop’ Their Way To A Fun Filled Gender Reveal
Find out if the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum and NBA star are having a boy or a girl.
06/07/2023
02:34
HBweCU: Unique Curriculums
HBCUs are more than just institutions. They set the standards for the rest of our lives. They educate and cultivate our minds in unique ways to ensure students are ready to take the world by storm in any given field. So, you know these schools have to stay creative with the curriculum.
10/24/2023
01:57
HBweCU: Athletics Gone Wild
Everybody knows that athletics are an integral part of Black culture, so it’s no secret that our institutions have to take sports to a whole new level.
10/30/2023
03:31
HBweCU On My Yard: Jackson State University
BET pulls up to Jackson State University with sophomore Miylah K (@miylahk) to get a glimpse into one of the flyest HBCU homecomings in the South.
11/02/2023
02:18
HBweCU: The Longest Football Rivalries
When it comes to fooball classics, HBCUs go hard. But it’s nothing but good sibling rivalry. And at the end of the day, it’s all love for all of our institutions.
11/07/2023
01:52
HBweCU: The Black Ivy Leagues of Business & STEM
HBCUs have contributed to business and STEM academics ecosystems in major ways. If you’re looking for the right curriculum in those fields, look no further than these Black colleges and universities.
11/14/2023
04:23
HBweCU On My Yard: Hampton University
BET gets ready with Hampton University senior Nayah Benet (@nayaahbenet) to hit the yard and give us an inside look at HU’s homecoming.
11/16/2023
02:48
Beauty Through the Decades: Lloyd Boston Interviews Supermodel Beverly JohnsonBET Soul Train Awards 2023
A living icon, Johnson recalls the moment she became the first African American model to grace the cover of Vogue in 1974.
11/21/2023
02:09
HBweCU: The Livest Bands in the Land
HBCU marching bands illuminate the Black experience through creative expression. It isn’t merely entertainment, though you will be entertained — but even more, you’ll walk away empowered and jammin’.
11/21/2023
06:37
Dante Bowe Gets Ready for the 2023 Soul Train AwardsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Dante Bowe and his stylist Charles Rose get ready for the big night.
11/27/2023
01:54
HBweCU: Cultivation for the Nation
Being educated at an all-Black institution teach us that we come from deep roots engrained in American soil, and without our contributions to agriculture, where would the world be?
11/29/2023
04:08
HBweCU On My Yard: Prairie View A&M University
BET gets ready with Prairie View A&M University freshman Landon Mumphrey (@l.aando.n) to hit the yard and give us an inside look at PVAMU's homecoming.
11/30/2023
02:18
HBweCU: The OGs of HBCUs
Our ancestors stood up against oppression in education to built these HBCUs that have been around for more than 150 years.
12/01/2023
01:03
2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Budget Friendly Ideas
From trendy accessories to luxurious skincare sets, these items will make the fashionista, foodie, or tech enthusiast on your list happy.
12/06/2023
01:03
2023 Luxury Gift Guide: 10 Products Worth Splurging On
From bags and headphones to even a stellar timepiece, this list is bound to crown you the greatest gifter of all.
12/06/2023
01:03
2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Ideas For Kids of All Ages
From toddlers to pre-teens and teens, these gifts guarantee hours of fun.
12/07/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Bob Marley: One Love Trailer
Follow the struggles Bob Marley faced on his journey to share his powerful music with the world in Bob Marley: One Love, in theaters February 14.
02/07/2024
Trailer
00:30
Don't Miss America in Black Season 2 America in BlackS1
The groundbreaking news series America in Black is back for Season 2, Tuesdays at 10:30/9:30c on BET.
02/05/2024
Trailer
00:30
Madam Is Ready for War on All the Queen's Men
Madam discovers new betrayals and takes ruthless action to maintain her status as the ruler of Eden on All the Queen's Men Season 2, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/11/2024
Trailer
02:26
Bob Marley: One Love Looks Back at the Man and the Myth
Trace the life and struggles of reggae musician Bob Marley as he brought his message of peace and unity to the world in Bob Marley: One Love, only in theaters February 14.
01/11/2024