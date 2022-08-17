Murder Inc Stories - Irv Gotti

Murder Inc Stories - Irv GottiSeason 1 • 09/21/2022
Murder Inc Records cofounder Irv Gotti recalls the promise he made to record executive Lyor Cohen and why he stays ignorant about the business side of the music industry.
The Murder Inc StoryHaving the No. 1 Album in the Country Has Its Perks
Ja Rule recalls the ego-crushing blow of being refused entry to the Sunset Strip's hottest club, Dublin's -- but everything changed a week later when his mega-selling second album dropped.
08/17/2022
The Murder Inc StoryS1 Murder Inc Stories - Murder Inc Court
Artists affiliated with Murder Inc discuss the label's "court system" wherein two artists would try to settle disputes through any measures necessary.
09/09/2022
The Murder Inc StoryS1 Murder Inc Stories - Charli Baltimore
Charli Baltimore discusses her early days as an aspiring rapper, shares motivating words from then-boyfriend The Notorious B.I.G. and reveals the movie that inspired her stage name.
09/09/2022
The Murder Inc StoryS1 Murder Inc Stories - Stephen Hill
Former BET president Stephen Hill recounts how he approached Ja Rule at a BMW dealership and warned him 50 Cent was across the street at 106 & Park.
09/16/2022
The Murder Inc StoryS1 Murder Inc Stories - Suge Knight
Irv Gotti, Ja Rule and other Murder Inc Records associates who knew Suge Knight discuss the lore of the infamous Death Row Records cofounder.
09/19/2022
The Murder Inc StoryS1 Murder Inc Stories - Charlamagne Tha God
Charlamagne Tha God addresses the backlash Jennifer Lopez faced after using the N-word in her "I'm Real" remix and reflects on whether or not anyone should use the term.
09/20/2022
