Having the No. 1 Album in the Country Has Its Perks 08/17/2022
Ja Rule recalls the ego-crushing blow of being refused entry to the Sunset Strip's hottest club, Dublin's -- but everything changed a week later when his mega-selling second album dropped.
01:15
The Murder Inc StoryS1 Murder Inc Stories - Murder Inc Court
Artists affiliated with Murder Inc discuss the label's "court system" wherein two artists would try to settle disputes through any measures necessary.
09/09/2022
02:06
The Murder Inc StoryS1 Murder Inc Stories - Charli Baltimore
Charli Baltimore discusses her early days as an aspiring rapper, shares motivating words from then-boyfriend The Notorious B.I.G. and reveals the movie that inspired her stage name.
09/09/2022
