The Impact Report: NYC Mayoral Race, Sacred Ground, Political Shifts, and the Fight for Cultural Memory
06/27/2025
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:43
The Impact Report: A New Black Woman Supreme Court Justice, Oakland’s First Black Woman Mayor Tops The News
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
04/24/2025
01:53
The Impact Report: ICE Under Fire, Omega Psi Phi Hazing, Howard’s Black Male Enrollment Initiative and More
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/02/2025
02:01
The Impact Report: The Met Gala, Rodney L. Hinton Case Update, Real ID Deadline, Future
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/09/2025
01:16
The Impact Report: Black Women’s Job Loss, Bronze Statue, South African Refugees, Ras Baraka Detainment
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/15/2025
02:09
The Impact Report: From Target Boycotts to Reparations Vetoes
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/23/2025
01:28
The Impact Report: Black Women Say The Country Is Wayward, Harvard’s Slavery Mission, Police Reform Regression
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/30/2025
02:16
The Impact Report: Black Wall Street’s Comeuppance, Dire Federal Funding Cuts For Black Youth, WNBA’s Charitable Giving
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
06/06/2025
03:08
The Impact Report: 'We Built the Dream—Now We Redefine It'
A Juneteenth Reflection on Black America’s Relationship with the 'American Dream.'
06/13/2025
01:17
The Impact Report: Threats to Juneteenth, Community Care in Focus, Ohio Bans DEI in Education
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
06/20/2025
01:35
The Impact Report: NYC Mayoral Race, Sacred Ground, Political Shifts, and the Fight for Cultural Memory
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
06/27/2025
01:37
The Impact Report: Climate Crisis, the IRS, and the New Fight for Education Rights
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
07/17/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
New NormalTyler Perry's Sistas
Maurice schools newly single Sabrina on casual hookups, Andi hits a legal snag with Dr. Cruise, and Zac finds comfort in an unlikely source. All New Sistas. Tonight, 9/8c on BET
08/20/2025
Promo
00:30
New NormalTyler Perry's Sistas
Maurice schools newly single Sabrina on casual hookups, Andi hits a legal snag with Dr. Cruise, and Zac finds comfort in an unlikely source. All New Sistas. Next Wednesday, 9/8c on BET
08/15/2025
Promo
00:15
Mardi Gras Mishaps
The classmates are divided at the Zulu Parade for their History of Mardi Gras class final, a philosophy debate gets heated, and Saucy Santana's partying continues to creates more tension in the house. Next Tuesday, 9/8c on BET
08/13/2025
Promo
00:30
Heavy Is The CrownTyler Perry's Sistas
Sabrina confronts her betrayers, and Andi digs into a grave case, while Karen sinks deeper into postpartum struggles. Wednesday 9/8c on BET on BET
08/11/2025