The Impact Report: Black Wall Street’s Comeuppance, Dire Federal Funding Cuts For Black Youth, WNBA’s Charitable Giving
06/06/2025
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
The Impact Report: A New Black Woman Supreme Court Justice, Oakland’s First Black Woman Mayor Tops The News
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
04/24/2025
The Impact Report: ICE Under Fire, Omega Psi Phi Hazing, Howard’s Black Male Enrollment Initiative and More
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/02/2025
The Impact Report: The Met Gala, Rodney L. Hinton Case Update, Real ID Deadline, Future
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/09/2025
The Impact Report: Black Women’s Job Loss, Bronze Statue, South African Refugees, Ras Baraka Detainment
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/15/2025
The Impact Report: From Target Boycotts to Reparations Vetoes
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/23/2025
The Impact Report: Black Women Say The Country Is Wayward, Harvard’s Slavery Mission, Police Reform Regression
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/30/2025
