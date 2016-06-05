The Impact Report: ICE Under Fire, Omega Psi Phi Hazing, Howard’s Black Male Enrollment Initiative and More
05/02/2025
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
02:16
This Week 05.05
This week we cover the election and the White House Correspondents? Dinner.
05/06/2016
00:38
The Third Reason Why You Should Vote for Bernie Sanders
Asia from Temple U. tells us how The Bern will use social media to uplift us all.
05/11/2016
02:09
I Don't Want This to Be My Fate
A man finds himself scared of his own community and police, all he wants to do is live.
07/11/2016
01:10
Kevin Hart And Vikings Safety Harrison Smith Reveal Big Surprise For 11-Year-Old Minnesota Cancer Patient
Andrew Rojas was surprised with a brand-new room makeover when he arrived home from the hospital.
02/06/2018
01:12
Tennessee Mother Says Hot Chips Led To Daughter's Gallbladder Removal
A concerned mother is ready for the world to know about the popular hot chips.
07/24/2018
01:49
BET BUZZ: Activists are planning a series of demonstrations on MLK Day
MLK III invited supporters to join him on Jan. 17 in urging Congress and the White House to end the filibuster rule that's blocking the passage of voting rights legislation.
12/17/2021
01:15
BET Current: Cleveland Bus Driver Honored for Rescuing 15 Students from Fiery Bus
Dorian Pace received recognition for his life-saving actions.
03/12/2025
01:43
The Impact Report: A New Black Woman Supreme Court Justice, Oakland’s First Black Woman Mayor Tops The News
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
04/24/2025
01:53
The Impact Report: ICE Under Fire, Omega Psi Phi Hazing, Howard’s Black Male Enrollment Initiative and More
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/02/2025
02:01
The Impact Report: The Met Gala, Rodney L. Hinton Case Update, Real ID Deadline, Future
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/09/2025
01:16
The Impact Report: Black Women’s Job Loss, Bronze Statue, South African Refugees, Ras Baraka Detainment
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/15/2025
05:05
BET News: Malcom X 100
It’s a raw, visually striking tribute to a fearless voice for Black liberation—celebrating his bold legacy, revolutionary mindset, and global impact. this is a moment to reflect, remember, and recognize a man who challenged systems, sparked movements, and still speaks to the fight for justice today.
05/16/2025
02:09
The Impact Report: From Target Boycotts to Reparations Vetoes
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/23/2025
01:28
The Impact Report: Black Women Say The Country Is Wayward, Harvard’s Slavery Mission, Police Reform Regression
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
05/30/2025
02:16
The Impact Report: Black Wall Street’s Comeuppance, Dire Federal Funding Cuts For Black Youth, WNBA’s Charitable Giving
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
06/06/2025
03:08
The Impact Report: 'We Built the Dream—Now We Redefine It'
A Juneteenth Reflection on Black America’s Relationship with the 'American Dream.'
06/13/2025
01:17
The Impact Report: Threats to Juneteenth, Community Care in Focus, Ohio Bans DEI in Education
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
06/20/2025
01:35
The Impact Report: NYC Mayoral Race, Sacred Ground, Political Shifts, and the Fight for Cultural Memory
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
06/27/2025
