Celebrating Nipsey Hussle: Tributes From Family And Friends On The Second Anniversary Of His Death 04/01/2021
Hear from those who knew him best and how they will make sure his legacy lives on.
Watching
01:18
Kanye West Could Be Worth An Estimated $6.6B Thanks To Gap And Yeezy
His new Gap clothing line is slated to launch this July.
03/19/2021
01:16
These Four Hip-Hop Legends Have Just Formed A Supergroup
These four emcees have formed the supergroup named Mt. Westmore.
03/22/2021
02:20
NAACP Image Awards: 5 People On Our Wish List For DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Afterparty
Dionne Warwick, Anthony Hamilton, and more.
03/23/2021
01:10
Lizzo Is Looking For Size-Inclusive Baddies For A New Amazon Show, Here's How You Can Get Involved!
Find out how you can audition for Lizzo's casting for full-figured models and dancers.
03/23/2021
01:09
Prince’s Ashes To Be Displayed At Paisley Park On Fifth Anniversary Of His Death
Guests will be allowed to leave memorial items, flowers, and other souvenirs in front of the Love Symbol statue.
03/26/2021
02:39
NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times DJ D-Nice And Guests Lifted Us Up During Quarantine
Michelle Obama, Drake, and Rihanna gave us life during their virtual appearances.
03/26/2021
Speech
00:33
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsReverend James Lawson Receives the Chairman's Award
Reverend James Lawson accepts the Chairman's Award at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.
04/08/2021
Speech
00:35
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsViola Davis Wins Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis steps up to accept the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.”
03/27/2021
Speech
02:58
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsLeBron James Accepts the President's Award
Derrick Johnson presents the prestigious President's Award for TBD's achievements and distinguished public service.
03/27/2021
Speech
00:30
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsRege-Jean Page Wins Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Rege-Jean Page takes home the prize for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards for his role in “Bridgerton.”
03/27/2021
02:10
Highlight
03:34
DIXSON - "KREAM"
DIXSON is all about the chase in the music video for his racy single "KREAM," which samples Wu-Tang Clan's classic song "C.R.E.A.M."
04/08/2021
Highlight
05:08
Donell Jones - "Karma (Payback)"
Donell Jones tells his cheating ex she'll get her comeuppance in his music video for "Karma (Payback)."
04/08/2021
Highlight
02:40
HoodCelebrityy - "Ungrateful"
In the video for "Ungrateful," HoodCelebrityy bounces to a Jamaican dancehall beat while reflecting on the end of a one-sided relationship.
04/08/2021
Highlight
03:50
Jon Batiste - "I Need You"
Works of art come to life and hit the dancefloor in Jon Batiste's music video for "I Need You."
04/08/2021
Highlight
03:41
Kelly Rowland - "Flowers"
An expectant Kelly Rowland sings about not taking anyone for granted in the music video for "Flowers" from her EP "K."
04/08/2021
Highlight
04:09
Leela James - "Complicated"
Leela James pushes her partner to overcome his relationship hang-ups in the music video for her single Complicated.
04/08/2021
Highlight
05:03
Stokley featuring The Bonfyre - "Cascade"
In the futuristic music video for "Cascade," Stokley hires a service to erase his memories of a passionate relationship that ended in heartbreak.
04/08/2021
Highlight
03:08
Ambre - "The Catch Up"
Things go from playful to steamy in Ambre's music video for "The Catch Up."
04/12/2021
Exclusive
24:37
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a 90s Dancer: The Original BBD Dancers
Debra Moton, Nikita Leone, Towilla Tee Lynn and Marzella Pluke Lewis reminisce about their dance journeys, Bell Biv DeVoe's legendary Poison choreography, their street style and more.
04/15/2021
Trailer
00:30
Soul Train Awards 2021The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 Is the Hottest Party in Town
Bring the crew, assemble the squad, and join hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell for a certified good time at the BET Soul Train Awards 2021 on November 28 at 8/7c.
11/19/2021
Trailer
00:30
Klutch Academy Trailer
Kenya Barris and Rich Paul present Klutch Academy, a docuseries about six players on the road to the NBA draft that goes behind the business of basketball, premiering November 23 at 11/10c.
11/08/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021