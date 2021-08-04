Lil' Kim and Daughter Royal Reign Dance on Stage to 'Ladies Night' 04/27/2021
The rapper and her 6-year-old put on a show at the Florida Aids Walk event and Music Festival.
Highlight
03:50
Jon Batiste - "I Need You"
Works of art come to life and hit the dancefloor in Jon Batiste's music video for "I Need You."
04/08/2021
Highlight
03:41
Kelly Rowland - "Flowers"
An expectant Kelly Rowland sings about not taking anyone for granted in the music video for "Flowers" from her EP "K."
04/08/2021
Highlight
04:09
Leela James - "Complicated"
Leela James pushes her partner to overcome his relationship hang-ups in the music video for her single Complicated.
04/08/2021
Highlight
05:03
Stokley featuring The Bonfyre - "Cascade"
In the futuristic music video for "Cascade," Stokley hires a service to erase his memories of a passionate relationship that ended in heartbreak.
04/08/2021
Highlight
03:08
Ambre - "The Catch Up"
Things go from playful to steamy in Ambre's music video for "The Catch Up."
04/12/2021
Exclusive
24:37
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a 90s Dancer: The Original BBD Dancers
Debra Moton, Nikita Leone, Towilla Tee Lynn and Marzella Pluke Lewis reminisce about their dance journeys, Bell Biv DeVoe's legendary Poison choreography, their street style and more.
04/15/2021
01:01
R. Kelly To Be Moved To New York For Sex-Trafficking Trial
R. Kelly is slated to trade a jail cell in Chicago for one in New York City.
04/19/2021
01:01
DMX Public Memorial Planned At Barclays Center In Brooklyn This Weekend
The late rapper died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack.
04/20/2021
Highlight
03:50
Joy Denalane - "Use Me"
Joy Denalane glams up and gets real in the music video for her soulful song "Use Me."
04/21/2021
00:00
Digital Underground’s Shock G Dead At 57
Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J first broke the news on Instagram.
04/23/2021
01:01
04/27/2021
Highlight
04:20
DIXSON featuring India Shawn - "Yours"
Singer-songwriters DIXSON and India Shawn showcase their soulful vocals in the music video for their sensual banger "Yours" directed by Michelle Parker.
04/28/2021
01:46
Pooh Shiesty: 3 Things To Know About Memphis’ Skyrocketing Rap Star
In just three years, the 21-year-old phenom has attained impressive milestones as an artist.
04/28/2021
01:16
DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic: BET Mother’s Day Edition’ To Feature Patti LaBelle, Johnny Gill
In celebration of mothers around the world, DJ Cassidy will pass the mic to an iconic once-in-lifetime line-up of legendary soul artists to sing their most uplifting hits.
04/30/2021
01:06
Summer Walker Says She’s Done With Men
The “White Tee” singer shared her thoughts about her love live on her Instagram stories.
04/30/2021
01:10
Digital Underground's Shock G Laid To Rest In Florida
The rapper and keyboardist was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa on April 22.
05/03/2021
01:14
Janet Jackson To Auction More Than 1,000 Personal Items And Costumes To Help Children In Need
The "Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Life and Career of Janet Jackson,” will take place around her 55th birthday on May 17.
05/04/2021
Exclusive
04:02
Jai'Len Josey - "Can You Do It for Me?"
BET AmpliFIND winner Jai'Len Josey sings about making her love wait for the right time in the music video for "Can You Do It for Me?" from her EP "Illustrations."
07/30/2021
01:07
You'll Never Guess What Diddy Legally Changed His Middle Name To
Sean “Diddy” Combs has a new official government name and has the driver’s license to prove it.
05/05/2021
01:00
50 Cent Moves From New York To Houston And Teases New Crime Show
Also known for producing 'Power,' Jackson announced his latest series, 'Confessions of a Crime Queen,' scheduled to be released next year.
05/06/2021
Trailer
00:30
Soul Train Awards 2021The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 Is the Hottest Party in Town
Bring the crew, assemble the squad, and join hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell for a certified good time at the BET Soul Train Awards 2021 on November 28 at 8/7c.
11/19/2021
Trailer
00:30
Klutch Academy Trailer
Kenya Barris and Rich Paul present Klutch Academy, a docuseries about six players on the road to the NBA draft that goes behind the business of basketball, premiering November 23 at 11/10c.
11/08/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021