Watching
Highlight
03:34
DIXSON - "KREAM"
DIXSON is all about the chase in the music video for his racy single "KREAM," which samples Wu-Tang Clan's classic song "C.R.E.A.M."
04/08/2021
Highlight
05:08
Donell Jones - "Karma (Payback)"
Donell Jones tells his cheating ex she'll get her comeuppance in his music video for "Karma (Payback)."
04/08/2021
Highlight
02:40
HoodCelebrityy - "Ungrateful"
In the video for "Ungrateful," HoodCelebrityy bounces to a Jamaican dancehall beat while reflecting on the end of a one-sided relationship.
04/08/2021
Highlight
03:50
Jon Batiste - "I Need You"
Works of art come to life and hit the dancefloor in Jon Batiste's music video for "I Need You."
04/08/2021
Highlight
03:41
Kelly Rowland - "Flowers"
An expectant Kelly Rowland sings about not taking anyone for granted in the music video for "Flowers" from her EP "K."
04/08/2021
Highlight
04:09
Leela James - "Complicated"
Leela James pushes her partner to overcome his relationship hang-ups in the music video for her single Complicated.
04/08/2021
Highlight
05:03
Stokley featuring The Bonfyre - "Cascade"
In the futuristic music video for "Cascade," Stokley hires a service to erase his memories of a passionate relationship that ended in heartbreak.
04/08/2021
Highlight
03:08
Ambre - "The Catch Up"
Things go from playful to steamy in Ambre's music video for "The Catch Up."
04/12/2021
Exclusive
24:37
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a 90s Dancer: The Original BBD Dancers
Debra Moton, Nikita Leone, Towilla Tee Lynn and Marzella Pluke Lewis reminisce about their dance journeys, Bell Biv DeVoe's legendary Poison choreography, their street style and more.
04/15/2021
Highlight
03:50
Joy Denalane - "Use Me"
Joy Denalane glams up and gets real in the music video for her soulful song "Use Me."
04/21/2021
Highlight
04:20
DIXSON featuring India Shawn - "Yours"
Singer-songwriters DIXSON and India Shawn showcase their soulful vocals in the music video for their sensual banger "Yours" directed by Michelle Parker.
04/28/2021
Exclusive
04:02
Jai'Len Josey - "Can You Do It for Me?"
BET AmpliFIND winner Jai'Len Josey sings about making her love wait for the right time in the music video for "Can You Do It for Me?" from her EP "Illustrations."
07/30/2021
Highlight
03:39
Anthony Hamilton "You Made A Fool Of Me"
In the video for "You Made a Fool of Me," Anthony Hamilton thinks back on the woman he loved who snuck around with another man.
05/07/2021
Highlight
03:48
Gwen Bunn featuring Faith Evans - "Between the Lines"
Singer-songwriter Gwen Bunn teams up with R&B legend Faith Evans on the music video for "Between the Lines," a song about love and longing that samples Evans's 1995 hit "Soon as I Get Home."
05/20/2021
01:13
Akon’s Car Stolen From Buckhead, Atlanta Gas Station
The artist was pumping gas at a QuickTrip gas station in Buckhead after midnight on May 25 before someone got into his car and took off.
05/27/2021
Exclusive
02:50
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist Bree Runway
British singer, rapper and songwriter Bree Runway reveals how she started recording music in her bedroom, realizing her power of manifestation, her dream collaborations and more.
06/01/2021
Exclusive
01:03
Bree Runway Plays This or That
BET Amplified artist Bree Runway answers rapid-fire questions about singing vs. rapping, small gatherings vs. big parties, and summer vs. winter fashion.
06/01/2021
Exclusive
00:59
Bree Runway Plays The Last
BET Amplified artist Bree Runway divulges the last time she felt empowered, the last song she listened to, the last time she was afraid, the last text she sent and more.
05/28/2021
Highlight
05:35
Justine Skye featuring Rema - "Twisted Fantasy"
Justine Skye can't get a lover off her mind in the surreal music video for "Twisted Fantasy," featuring Nigerian artist Rema.
06/01/2021
02:25
Watch The Trailer For Mary J. Blige’s Documentary ‘My Life’
The documentary will explore Blige?s early days in the music industry and the making of the iconic 1994 sophomore album, 'My Life.'
06/03/2021
