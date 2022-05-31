Metro Boomin’s Mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, Reportedly Killed By Her Husband 06/06/2022
According to sources, the mother of four was killed by her partner before he killed himself.
Arizona Cardinals Jeff Gladney Dies In Car Accident At 25
The Texas native was among two people who died in the crash.
05/31/2022
Bobby Brown Continues To Tell The World His Story In An Explosive Two-Part Documentary
Part 2 of 'Biography: Bobby Brown' premieres on A&E on May 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
05/31/2022
'Martin: The Reunion' Will Feature A Tribute To The Late Thomas Mikal Ford
This reunion special will mark the first time Tisha Campbell and Martin Lawrence share a screen in more than 15 years.
06/01/2022
Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Endorsing Controversial LA Mayoral Candidate
Billionaire Rick Caruso is a former Republican running on a "fund the police" platform which promised to add 1,500 cops.
06/01/2022
Cops Suspect Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Died From A Fatal Overdose
TMZ confirmed an autopsy has been completed, but the toxicology report results will take weeks.
06/02/2022
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Get to Know Nominee Coco Jones
The actress currently stars as Hilary Banks on Peacock's 'Bel-Air.'
06/02/2022
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Introduces The World To Her Daughter Monaco
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their adorable baby girl five months ago.
06/03/2022
Keke Wyatt Gives Birth To A Healthy Baby Boy
The couple announced the birth of their son via a heartwarming post on Instagram.
06/03/2022
DJ Quik’s Son David M. Blake Jr. Charged With Murder
The DA's office says Blake was in a nearby car and allegedly shot and killed Julio Cardoza before driving away from the scene.
06/06/2022
Al B. Sure! Hospitalized, Asks For Prayers
He posted several pictures from a hospital bed, announcing he is undergoing surgery soon.
06/06/2022
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Issa Rae
Issa Rae is Black excellence personified.
06/06/2022
Video Model Pasha Bleasdell, Best Known For Nelly's 'Hot In Herre,' Dies At 38
"You never know when the last time you speak to someone will be the last time you speak. I hold on to my memories of you with love," Director X wrote.
06/07/2022
Jamichael Jones Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Killing Atlanta Rapper Trouble
Jones reportedly turned himself in on June 7, and a judge denied his bond.
06/08/2022
EXCLUSIVE: Queen Latifah Recalls How The Cast Of 'Living Single' Was Told To 'Lose Weight'
"We are on the number one show among Black and Latino households in America and you're telling us we need to lose weight," she said on Red Table Talk.
06/08/2022
Dwyane Wade Fears For Zaya Wade's Safety As A Trans Teen
"I'm still afraid every time she leaves the house," Wade said at the TIME 100 summit.
06/09/2022
Simone Biles Among Those Seeking Over $1 Billion From FBI Over Larry Nassar Abuse
The FBI allegedly knew in 2015 that Larry Nassar was sexually assaulting gymnasts but did not act, leaving him free to continue to target young women for over a year.
06/09/2022
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Quinta Brunson
The 'Abbott Elementary' creator is nominated for 'Best Actress.'
06/09/2022
Dave Chappelle And Chris Rock To Headline New Comedy Show
Both comedians have been in the news regarding their on-stage attacks this year.
06/09/2022
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Sterling K. Brown
The St. Louis native is nominated for 'Best Actor!'
06/10/2022
