Dwyane Wade Fears For Zaya Wade's Safety As A Trans Teen 06/09/2022
"I'm still afraid every time she leaves the house," Wade said at the TIME 100 summit.
Watching
01:00
DJ Quik’s Son David M. Blake Jr. Charged With Murder
The DA's office says Blake was in a nearby car and allegedly shot and killed Julio Cardoza before driving away from the scene.
06/06/2022
01:03
Metro Boomin’s Mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, Reportedly Killed By Her Husband
According to sources, the mother of four was killed by her partner before he killed himself.
06/06/2022
01:01
Al B. Sure! Hospitalized, Asks For Prayers
He posted several pictures from a hospital bed, announcing he is undergoing surgery soon.
06/06/2022
01:14
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Issa Rae
Issa Rae is Black excellence personified.
06/06/2022
01:01
Video Model Pasha Bleasdell, Best Known For Nelly's 'Hot In Herre,' Dies At 38
"You never know when the last time you speak to someone will be the last time you speak. I hold on to my memories of you with love," Director X wrote.
06/07/2022
01:00
Jamichael Jones Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Killing Atlanta Rapper Trouble
Jones reportedly turned himself in on June 7, and a judge denied his bond.
06/08/2022
01:15
EXCLUSIVE: Queen Latifah Recalls How The Cast Of 'Living Single' Was Told To 'Lose Weight'
"We are on the number one show among Black and Latino households in America and you're telling us we need to lose weight," she said on Red Table Talk.
06/08/2022
01:04
Simone Biles Among Those Seeking Over $1 Billion From FBI Over Larry Nassar Abuse
The FBI allegedly knew in 2015 that Larry Nassar was sexually assaulting gymnasts but did not act, leaving him free to continue to target young women for over a year.
06/09/2022
01:15
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Quinta Brunson
The 'Abbott Elementary' creator is nominated for 'Best Actress.'
06/09/2022
01:02
Dave Chappelle And Chris Rock To Headline New Comedy Show
Both comedians have been in the news regarding their on-stage attacks this year.
06/09/2022
01:02
01:23
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Sterling K. Brown
The St. Louis native is nominated for 'Best Actor!'
06/10/2022
01:09
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Forest Whitaker
The Academy Award winner is nominated for 'Best Actor!'
06/10/2022
01:01
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Opens Up About The Bond She's Built With One Of Nick Cannon's Baby's Moms!
TMZ reports the DJ, who welcomed twin boys with Cannon in June 2021, is expecting her third child with the actor.
06/10/2022
01:23
LisaRaye Shares An Interesting Theory On Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Split
“When a person and a woman finds a good one, then that’s what you’re looking for, but I will say that she’s young still,” she said.
06/10/2022
01:10
Snoop Dogg Gives His Full Time Blunt Roller A Raise
His full-time blunt roller initially made $40,000 a year.
06/10/2022
07:20
P-Valley: J. Alphonse Nicholson Says Fans Will See Highs And Lows Between Uncle Clifford, Lil Murda For S2
Shannon Thorton also shares with BET.com that the relationship between Keyshawn and Diamond will still have viewers on the edge of their seats!
06/10/2022
05:07
Nicco Annan Hopes Fans Will "Take Off Their Shackles" For P-Valley S2
Brandee Evans also chimed in the conversation and shared how viewers will dig into Mercedes' backstory in S2.
06/13/2022
01:18
Azealia Banks Storms Off Stage After Rant At Miami Pride Concert
"Wynwood Pride was way too ghetto. I had to bounce," she tweeted, according to PEOPLE, after some fans booed her and her microphone was cut off.
06/13/2022
01:01
Regina King Makes First Public Appearance Since Her Son's Tragic Death
Ian Alexander Jr. reportedly died by suicide in January, just days before his 26th birthday.
06/13/2022
