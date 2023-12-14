Ms. Pat Settles It
Meet the Jury
Season 2 • 10/27/2025
Karlous Miller, DeRay Davis and the rest of Judge Ms. Pat's jurors joke around backstage as they get ready for a wild third season.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Interview
02:53
Case Reactions - I Ain't God, I Don't Love YouMs. Pat Settles ItS1 E4
Tommy reflects on getting half of what he'd hoped for, Sha'Ree comments on the harshness of the jury, and Sharnissa and Sydnei both agree the experience brought them closer.
12/14/2023
Interview
03:00
Case Reactions - Girls Trip No Dudes AllowedMs. Pat Settles ItS1 E3
Limo driver Leon is happy to win the case and even happier to hear the jury sing his song, defendant Jasmine feels the sting of Ms. Pat's shade, and Shawnda and her new man have no regrets.
12/14/2023
Interview
02:00
Case Reactions – From Romance to RobberyMs. Pat Settles ItS1 E1
Plaintiff Charleetra praises Ms. Pat's courtroom realness, dog dad Eric is disappointed despite the ruling being made in his favor, and Zaquanna embraces the single life.
12/14/2023
Interview
02:08
Case Reactions - Trippin' Over Tippin'Ms. Pat Settles ItS1 E2
Defendant Tonia praises a ruling against a wigmaker, Lanier is disappointed about paying back his ex, and Abanyeh resents how Ms. Pat pronounced his name despite siding with him.
12/14/2023
Exclusive
03:18
Inside LookMs. Pat Settles ItS1
Join Judge Ms. Pat along with Ray J, DC Curry, Carmen Barton and more stars of Ms. Pat Settles It as they go behind the scenes of this real courtroom comedy.
12/15/2023
Exclusive
14:04
Ms. Pat Practice Cases, Pt. 3Ms. Pat Settles ItS1
Ms. Pat settles a case involving a set of scammers and exes, and then she hears the case of a mother and daughter who struggle with sharing accessories.
01/03/2024
Exclusive
16:15
Ms. Pat Practice Cases, Pt. 2Ms. Pat Settles ItS1
Ms. Pat weighs in on wasted time at the gym, and an enterprising seven-year-old sues his dad for a later bedtime.
01/03/2024
Exclusive
14:57
Ms. Pat Practice Cases, Pt. 1Ms. Pat Settles ItS1
Ms. Pat brings the gavel down on a wild identity theft dispute between friends, and two TV personalities fight over a coveted sitcom role.
01/03/2024
Exclusive
03:32
Season 2 - Inside LookMs. Pat Settles ItS2
Ms. Pat reveals the all-star guest jurors of Season 2, and she shares her tricks for addressing interpersonal conflicts.
08/07/2024
Trailer
00:30
Court Is Back in Session on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles ItS2
The cases are real and the laughs keep coming on all-new episodes of Ms. Pat Settles It, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
08/09/2024
Exclusive
03:29
Meet the JuryMs. Pat Settles ItS2
Karlous Miller, DeRay Davis and the rest of Judge Ms. Pat's jurors joke around backstage as they get ready for a wild third season.
10/27/2025
Exclusive
04:36
Dos and Don'tsMs. Pat Settles ItS2
The jurors offer advice to potential plaintiffs and defendants about proper courtroom attire, polite behavior and committing to a lie.
10/30/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025