Ms. Pat Settles It

Season 2 - Inside Look

Season 2 • 08/07/2024

Ms. Pat reveals the all-star guest jurors of Season 2, and she shares her tricks for addressing interpersonal conflicts.

Interview
02:53

Case Reactions - I Ain't God, I Don't Love You
Ms. Pat Settles ItS1 E4

Tommy reflects on getting half of what he'd hoped for, Sha'Ree comments on the harshness of the jury, and Sharnissa and Sydnei both agree the experience brought them closer.
12/14/2023
Interview
03:00

Case Reactions - Girls Trip No Dudes Allowed
Ms. Pat Settles ItS1 E3

Limo driver Leon is happy to win the case and even happier to hear the jury sing his song, defendant Jasmine feels the sting of Ms. Pat's shade, and Shawnda and her new man have no regrets.
12/14/2023
Interview
02:00

Case Reactions – From Romance to Robbery
Ms. Pat Settles ItS1 E1

Plaintiff Charleetra praises Ms. Pat's courtroom realness, dog dad Eric is disappointed despite the ruling being made in his favor, and Zaquanna embraces the single life.
12/14/2023
Interview
02:08

Case Reactions - Trippin' Over Tippin'
Ms. Pat Settles ItS1 E2

Defendant Tonia praises a ruling against a wigmaker, Lanier is disappointed about paying back his ex, and Abanyeh resents how Ms. Pat pronounced his name despite siding with him.
12/14/2023
Exclusive
03:18

Inside Look
Ms. Pat Settles ItS1

Join Judge Ms. Pat along with Ray J, DC Curry, Carmen Barton and more stars of Ms. Pat Settles It as they go behind the scenes of this real courtroom comedy.
12/15/2023
Exclusive
14:04

Ms. Pat Practice Cases, Pt. 3
Ms. Pat Settles ItS1

Ms. Pat settles a case involving a set of scammers and exes, and then she hears the case of a mother and daughter who struggle with sharing accessories.
01/03/2024
Exclusive
16:15

Ms. Pat Practice Cases, Pt. 2
Ms. Pat Settles ItS1

Ms. Pat weighs in on wasted time at the gym, and an enterprising seven-year-old sues his dad for a later bedtime.
01/03/2024
Exclusive
14:57

Ms. Pat Practice Cases, Pt. 1
Ms. Pat Settles ItS1

Ms. Pat brings the gavel down on a wild identity theft dispute between friends, and two TV personalities fight over a coveted sitcom role.
01/03/2024
Exclusive
03:32

Trailer
00:30

Court Is Back in Session on Ms. Pat Settles It
Ms. Pat Settles ItS2

The cases are real and the laughs keep coming on all-new episodes of Ms. Pat Settles It, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
08/09/2024
