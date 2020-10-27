Skip Marley - "Slow Down" / "Make Me Feel" 11/29/2020
Skip Marley performs his singles Slow Down and Make Me Feel live at the Soul Train Awards 2020 preshow.
Highlight
01:21
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020The Hip Hop Awards 2020 Honor Juice Wrld
The Hip Hop Awards 2020 pay tribute to the impressive life and music career of the late Chicago-born rapper Juice Wrld, as well as other artists we've lost in the past year.
10/27/2020
Highlight
01:15
BET Hip Hop Awards 202085 South Make Their Slow-Motion Entrance
DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean of 85 South roll up ready for their hosting duties at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Highlight
01:57
BET Hip Hop Awards 202085 South Kicks Off the Show
Karlous Miller, Chico Bean and DC Young Fly of 85 South start the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 with jokes about the historic year everyone has experienced.
10/27/2020
Exclusive
33:22
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Hip Hop vs. Trump
Jason King, Bobby Sessions and more explore hip hop's rocky relationship with Donald Trump, from rappers idolizing his lavish lifestyle to renouncing his racist practices as president.
10/30/2020
Exclusive
05:22
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Looking Back at 40 Years of Hip Hop & The Real Cost of Vaping
To celebrate 40 years of hip hop, DJ Vibe recaps the biggest moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020, and reporter Jackson finds out how much a fan knows about the genre.
11/03/2020
Recap
30:17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020'20 in 30: BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 Full Show Recap
Check out all the unforgettable moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020, from Master P's emotional acceptance speech to Kamala Harris's celebration of HBCUs.
11/11/2020
Exclusive
11:38
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Crystal McCarey
Crystal McCarey explains how luck and a family connection led to her career as a Soul Train dancer, and tells stories about performing with greats like Marvin Gaye and Little Richard.
01/05/2021
Exclusive
08:05
I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Tom Tom Evans
Thomas Tom Tom Evans reflects on his time as a dancer on Soul Train, where he worked from 1980 to 1988 and rose to prominence with his signature moves and formal attire.
11/25/2020
Exclusive
09:14
Soul Train Awards 2020Will You Be My Vocal Coach? - Brandy
Brandy talks about her path to success and gives insight on building a career as a professional singer.
11/27/2020
Speech
02:48
Soul Train Awards 2020Monica Receives the Lady of Soul Award Presented by Ford
Industry veteran and music icon Monica accepts the Lady of Soul award, the highest honor at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Performance
02:55
Performance
05:04
Soul Train Awards 2020PJ Morton, Shanice and More Smash the Soul Cypher 2020
Iconic stars Stokley, Shanice, Chante Moore and PJ Morton restore to its rightful place with their Soul Cypher 2020 vocals.
11/30/2020
Performance
03:23
Soul Train Awards 2020Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Open the Show
The hosts kick off the Soul Train Awards 2020 by reading a poem by Maya Angelou, then perform covers of the songs Unity, Savage, Truth Hurts, Just Fine and Run the World (Girls).
11/29/2020
Performance
04:20
Soul Train Awards 2020Brandy - "Say Something"/"Borderline"
Brandy performs the songs Say Something and Borderline from her album B7 at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Performance
03:38
Soul Train Awards 2020Ella Mai - "Not Another Love Song"
Ella Mai performs her single Not Another Love Song live at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Performance
04:50
Soul Train Awards 2020Jazmine Sullivan - "Lost Ones"/"Pick Up Your Feelings"
Jazmine Sullivan performs her releases "Lost Ones" and "Pick Up Your Feelings" at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Performance
03:59
Soul Train Awards 2020Moses Sumney - "Bless Me"
Moses Sumney performs his song Bless Me on the U.S. Army Music Stage at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Performance
03:13
Soul Train Awards 2020Lucky Daye featuring Babyface - "Shoulda"
Lucky Daye performs her heartbreak song "Shoulda" featuring Babyface at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Performance
03:42
Soul Train Awards 2020CeeLo Green - "Baby Please Don't Go Go"
CeeLo Green performs Baby Please Don't Go Go live at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Performance
06:26
Soul Train Awards 2020Charlie Wilson - "All My Love"/"Charlie Talk"/"Miracle Worker"
Charlie Wilson takes the stage with Smokey Robinson to perform All My Love, then performs his songs Charlie Talk and Miracle Worker at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
