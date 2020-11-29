Laz "Mother's Milk" Alonso Shares His Love for Cooking 12/01/2020
Actor-producer Laz Alonso uses LACTAID? Milk to whip up his original recipes for crab bisque and banana pudding in this cooking tutorial presented by LACTAID? and BET.
Soul Train Awards 2020Moses Sumney - "Bless Me"
Moses Sumney performs his song Bless Me on the U.S. Army Music Stage at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020Lucky Daye featuring Babyface - "Shoulda"
Lucky Daye performs her heartbreak song "Shoulda" featuring Babyface at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020CeeLo Green - "Baby Please Don't Go Go"
CeeLo Green performs Baby Please Don't Go Go live at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020Charlie Wilson - "All My Love"/"Charlie Talk"/"Miracle Worker"
Charlie Wilson takes the stage with Smokey Robinson to perform All My Love, then performs his songs Charlie Talk and Miracle Worker at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020Snoh Aalegra - "I Want You Around"
Snoh Aalegra performs I Want You Around from her album Ugh, Those Feels Again at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020Ella Nicole - "Easy"
Ella Nicole performs her song Easy on the U.S. Army Music Stage at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Infinity Song - "Mad Love"
Before the Soul Train Awards 2020, Infinity Song performs Mad Love at the event's official preshow.
11/29/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020H.E.R. Wins Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
H.E.R. thanks her fans while accepting the award Best R&B/Soul Female Artist at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020Brandy Wins the Soul Train Certified Award
Brandy accepts the Soul Train Certified Award at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020The Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Goes to Kirk Franklin
Kirk Franklin gives thanks after winning the Best Gospel/Inspirational Award.
11/29/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020Will You Be My Vocal Coach? - Monica
Monica discusses how she perfects her performances and offers up career advice to aspiring singers.
11/29/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020The Stars Celebrate Lady of Soul Award Recipient Monica
Jermaine Dupri, Ella Mai, Toya Johnson, Dallas Austin and Erica Campbell discuss Lady of Soul honoree Monica's soulful voice, fearless confidence and authenticity.
11/29/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020Monica - "Trenches"/"Angel of Mine"/"So Gone" and More
Monica performs a medley of her hits including Trenches, Before You Walk Out of My Life, Angel of Mine, So Gone and Everything to Me at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020House Party: Soul Train Edition
Learn some of the most memorable moves from the Soul Train line as a show dancer breaks down the choreography.
12/04/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell Talk Hosting Duties
Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, who in 2020 return to co-host the Soul Train Awards for the third year in a row, reflect on ways to improve the show.
12/04/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020Will You Be My Vocal Coach? - Elijah Blake
Elijah Blake breaks down his favorite vocal techniques, weighs in on the difference between performing in studio and live, and lists five singers to study for success in the music industry.
11/30/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Sally Achenbach
Sally Achenbach reveals the shady story behind how she became a Soul Train dancer, who inspired her sexy style and how she handled industry come-ons.
12/03/2020
Sampa the Great Picks Favorites in This or That
Get to know BET Amplified artist Sampa the Great as she says her personal preferences for shopping, socializing, communication, fashion, meals and more in a game of This or That.
12/03/2020
A Christmas Surprise Starts a Family Feud
A mother is caught off guard when her daughter reveals shocking news, and two families collide in the BET original movie A Christmas Surprise, premiering Saturday at 8/7c.
06/02/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021