Mike Tyson Confirms His Return To Boxing 10/26/2021
"I am going to have a return fight in February and we are pretty skeptical about the opponent, but it will be a really stimulating opponent," the 55-year-old said.
Watching
01:02
"I am going to have a return fight in February and we are pretty skeptical about the opponent, but it will be a really stimulating opponent," the 55-year-old said.
01:13
White Man Awarded $10 Million After He Sued His Employer Over Discrimination
David Duvall believes he was the victim of a diversity program.
10/29/2021
01:25
Howard University President Says Occupation Protest At Student Center "Must End"
Dozens of students are camped outside the Blackburn University Center to protest unsanitary housing conditions and other issues.
10/29/2021
01:09
Family Goals! Pharrell Williams Shares Cool Photos Of His Wife And Son Rocket On Their Trip To Egypt
We love these celebrity We love these celebrity vacation moments!vacation moments!
10/29/2021
01:19
Keshia Knight Pulliam To Teach At Clark Atlanta University
The actress, a graduate of Spelman College, will teach an entrepreneurship course with CAU's Mass Media Arts department.
10/29/2021
01:20
Two Cops Indicted In Death Of Man Shot 76 Times During Raid
Jamarion Robinson was killed in 2016 when officers tried to enter his girlfriend's apartment.
10/29/2021
01:20
Iyanla Vanzant Says She Received Death Threats While Filming 'Iyanla: Fix My Life'
Vanzant says she had been receiving death threats for years over her trademark show, in addition to calls to her cell phone from people who wanted her guidance.
11/01/2021
01:20
Khloé Kardashian And Daughter True Test Positive For COVID-19
"I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen. Luckily, I have been vaccinated so all will be ok," she revealed on Twitter.
11/01/2021
01:25
AKA Sorority Director Taking Legal Action Against 'Insecure'
The organization's executive director said of the corporate office "we all have a duty to protect our brand."
11/01/2021
01:25
'Insecure' Showrunner Prentice Penny Details Attacks His Mom Received Over The Britney Spears Case
The Honorable Brenda Penny is presiding over the pop star?s conservatorship.
11/01/2021
01:27
Will Smith Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts In New Docuseries
In a new trailer for his YouTube Originals docuseries Best Shape of My Life, the actor took a vulnerable dive into his mental health.
11/01/2021
01:21
Fugees Reunion Tour Postponed Until 2022
"Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour will be fully open," a statement revealed.
11/02/2021
01:09
Philadelphia To Prohibit Cops From Enforcing Minor Traffic Infractions To End Driving While Black Incidents
Philly cops will no longer enforce minor infractions, such as broken brake lights or vehicle registration issues, but instead must issue a warning or citation by mail.
11/02/2021
01:19
Sesame Street Taps Keke Palmer, Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka, and Anderson .Paak To Appear on 52nd Season
New episodes will drop every Thursday on Cartoonito on HBO Max starting Nov 11.
11/02/2021
01:15
Gunshots Ring Out While St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Gives Speech On Gun Violence
She said she hears "a lullaby of gunshots" on a nightly basis, and coincidentally nearby gunfire proved her point.
11/02/2021
01:14
Alpo Martinez, Who Inspired Cam'ron's "Paid In Full" Character, Killed In Harlem Drive-By Shooting
Police found Martinez, who was struck multiple times in the arm, chest, and chin sitting behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram truck.
11/02/2021
01:17
Tupac Shakur's Estate Announces "Wake Me When I'm Free" Immersive Museum Experience
Described as "part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience, 'WMWIF' will showcase Shakur's music, poetry, and never before seen artifacts."
11/03/2021
01:11
Naturi Naughton Reminds Fans She's Engaged With A Look At Her Lovely Diamond Engagement Ring!
Plus, see other celebrity engagement rings.
11/03/2021
01:00
Mariah Carey Will Return To Apple TV For A New Christmas Special
The agent of Christmas cheer returns for a second year and will perform a new single alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin.
11/03/2021
01:30
R. Kelly Hires Bill Cosby's Lawyer To Appeal His Sex Trafficking Conviction
The disgraced singer is facing 10 years to life in prison.
11/03/2021
