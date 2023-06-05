The Breakfast Club

Fat Joe, Fab 5 Freddy Celebrate Hip-Hop 50 on The Breakfast Club

Season 1 • 09/01/2023

Don’t Call Me White Girl joined Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy to guest co-host The Breakfast Club.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

description unavailable
Exclusive
03:56

The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of June 5, 2023
The Breakfast ClubS1

The crew discusses the need for privacy, Jess Hilarious and Claudia Jordan joke about Charlamagne Tha God's big mouth, and Tamika Mallory talks about giving Black people a seat at the table.
06/14/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
03:48

The Breakfast Club Recap: The Cast of 'The Blackening' Sets Off Juneteenth Weekend
The Breakfast ClubS1

This week on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy chopped it up with Method Man, Ryan Coogler, Toossii and more.
06/16/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
03:54

The Breakfast Club on BET Recap - June 23, 2023
The Breakfast ClubS1

On this week’s recap, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious weigh in on the Russell Simmons family drama, pull a Rumor Report on Jeezy and give Joseline Hernandez career tips.
06/23/2023
description unavailable
Exclusive
04:57

BET News The Breakfast Club: Charlamagne, DJ Envy Crew Recaps The BET Awards 2023
The Breakfast ClubS1

Here’s what you missed on The Breakfast Club this week. 
06/30/2023
description unavailable
04:58

The Breakfast Club Weekly Recap - 7/7/23
The Breakfast ClubS1

Get caught up on what you've missed this week on The Breakfast Club
07/07/2023
description unavailable
04:56

The Breakfast Club Weekly Recap
The Breakfast ClubS1

Catch up on what you've missed this week!
07/14/2023
description unavailable
04:39

The Breakfast Club Weekly Recap: Dr. Dre, Fabolous, and the hustle of hip hop
The Breakfast ClubS1

The most dangerous morning show recaps what you missed this week. From Fabolous' controversial comments about the state of women rappers to Roc Nation's Emory Jones reflecting on legacy, branding and culture.
07/21/2023
BET
04:55

The Breakfast Club Recap: Is This Yung Miami’s Last Hot Girl Summer
The Breakfast ClubS1

The City Girl was one of many hot topics discussed on the show this week.
08/01/2023
description unavailable
04:58

The Breakfast Club On BET: Your Weekly Recap of Drama, Comedy and Everything In Between
The Breakfast ClubS1

This week’s rumor report involves Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Kim Kardashian, lies in the workplace, the lawsuit against Lizzo, and the future of A.I. in Hollywood.  
08/07/2023
description unavailable
04:58

'The Breakfast Club' Recap: TI Talks Trap Music Turning 20
The Breakfast ClubS1

The hosts had a hell of a week on the heels of Hip Hop turning 50.
08/18/2023
description unavailable
04:55

Fat Joe, Fab 5 Freddy Celebrate Hip-Hop 50 on The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast ClubS1

Don’t Call Me White Girl joined Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy to guest co-host The Breakfast Club.
09/01/2023
You may also like5 Videos
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

Court Is in Session on Ms. Pat Settles It
Ms. Pat Settles ItS1

Ms. Pat brings her signature straight talk and quick wit to the legal system as she and her jury of guest stars handle real-life cases on Ms. Pat Settles It, Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/27/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

Who Holds the Power on Season 5 of Tyler Perry's The Oval?
Tyler Perry's The OvalS5

As the president faces multiple investigations, the first son is missing, and the first lady has a master plan on a new season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/27/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

College Hill: Celebrity Edition Is in Session on Tuesdays

Join these eight celebrities at Alabama State University as they navigate academics and campus life on Season 2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/24/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas Is Back on a New Night
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

A new season means new beginnings for Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina and Fatima on Tyler Perry's Sistas, now airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
10/24/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
01:30

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story Is Now Streaming

Tonesa Welch experiences regret and rebirth in a real-life journey that follows her hard fall from a drug dealing empire in First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story, now streaming on BET+.
10/13/2023