Black Florida Mom Pleads Guilty To Killing Her 5-Year-Old Daughter 03/07/2022
In addition to the alleged torturing of her daughter, prosecutors said that Williams researched information online regarding starvation and malnourishment.
Watching
01:07
Black Florida Mom Pleads Guilty To Killing Her 5-Year-Old Daughter
In addition to the alleged torturing of her daughter, prosecutors said that Williams researched information online regarding starvation and malnourishment.
03/07/2022
01:13
Twitter Divided After Comedy Club Cancels Dave Chappelle's Appearance
"We believe in the diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have."
07/22/2022
01:00
Misty Copeland Reveals That She Gave Birth To A Healthy Baby Boy 3 Months Ago
The ballerina kept her pregnancy private as she welcomed her first child with her husband, Olu Evans.
07/25/2022
01:08
Televangelist Creflo Dollar Says His Teachings On Tithing "Were Not Correct"
"I would argue that tithing isn't required or even encouraged for believers in Jesus Christ," he said during a recent sermon.
07/26/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022