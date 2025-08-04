BET Current: John Boyega Had Only £45 When Offered ‘Star Wars’ Role

04/21/2025

The British actor said “the moment froze” when he landed the role of Finn.

BET Current: DDG Reaches 40K Twitch Subscribers, Celebrates By Chopping Locs

The streamer and rapper plans to be “sky top again.”
04/08/2025
01:26

BET Current: Amber Ruffin Responds to Being Dropped From WHCA Dinner

The comedian and writer joked that she would have been “terrifically mean” during the event.
04/08/2025
01:23

BET Current: Michelle Williams Reacts to Viral In-Flight Bare Foot Incident

The Destiny’s Child alum and Broadway actress opens up about the moment that left her speechless mid-a
04/08/2025
01:04

BET Current: Normani Finds Freedom in Acting Debut with 'Freaky Tales'

The singer-turned-actress reveals that her first film role was a liberating experience, allowing her to learn more about herself and expand her creative horizons.
04/10/2025
01:19

BET Current: James Earl Jones Honored As ‘One of the Greatest’ During Broadway Ceremony

Denzel Washington, Courtney B. Vance, Whoopi Goldberg, and others paid tribute to the EGOT winner.
04/11/2025
00:58

BET Current: Toni Braxton and Birdman Secretly Wed Last Year

Legal documents reveal that the couple tied the knot in August 2024 but filed for divorce days later.
04/14/2025
01:04

BET Current: Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Stunned Disney Execs with His Commitment to T’Challa Role

According to the director, the late Marvel star rarely switched his Wakandan accent off.
04/14/2025
01:00

BET Current: Wendy Williams' Comeback Dismissed by Judge in Court Clash Over Guardianship

A New York judge reportedly told Wendy Williams her career was over and blasted her niece, as the TV icon fights to reclaim her independence.
04/16/2025
01:23

BET Current: Maia Campbell Says She Wants Tyler Perry to Produce Her Late Mother’s Mental Health Novel

After a long hiatus, Campbell returns to social media and reveals her dream project: turning ‘72 Hour Hold’ into a film during Mental Health Awareness Month.
04/17/2025
01:01

BET Current: Serena Williams Gets Candid About Fame, Family & Success

In a rare interview, Serena Williams reflects on how chasing greatness came at the expense of personal relationships and time with her daughters.
04/21/2025
01:01

01:02

BET Current: Meagan Good Announced as 2025 Commencement Speaker for Old Dominion University Graduation

The actress and director will inspire over 2,000 graduates at ODU’s 142nd ceremony, celebrating students from across nine colleges and schools.
04/29/2025
