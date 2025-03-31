BET Current: Maia Campbell Says She Wants Tyler Perry to Produce Her Late Mother’s Mental Health Novel
04/17/2025
After a long hiatus, Campbell returns to social media and reveals her dream project: turning ‘72 Hour Hold’ into a film during Mental Health Awareness Month.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:22
BET Current: It’s Time to Free Wendy — The Icon Deserves Her Life Back
Wendy Williams is healing, but still under guardianship. It’s time to stop punishing her for surviving.
03/31/2025
01:30
BET Current: Rocsi Diaz Remembers the Magic of '106 & Park': “It Was Bigger Than Music Videos”
The former '106 & Park' co-host reflects on defining hip-hop culture, the show’s impact, and who she thinks should host a reboot.
04/01/2025
01:27
BET Current: DDG Reaches 40K Twitch Subscribers, Celebrates By Chopping Locs
The streamer and rapper plans to be “sky top again.”
04/08/2025
01:26
BET Current: Amber Ruffin Responds to Being Dropped From WHCA Dinner
The comedian and writer joked that she would have been “terrifically mean” during the event.
04/08/2025
01:23
BET Current: Michelle Williams Reacts to Viral In-Flight Bare Foot Incident
The Destiny’s Child alum and Broadway actress opens up about the moment that left her speechless mid-a
04/08/2025
01:04
BET Current: Normani Finds Freedom in Acting Debut with 'Freaky Tales'
The singer-turned-actress reveals that her first film role was a liberating experience, allowing her to learn more about herself and expand her creative horizons.
04/10/2025
01:19
BET Current: James Earl Jones Honored As ‘One of the Greatest’ During Broadway Ceremony
Denzel Washington, Courtney B. Vance, Whoopi Goldberg, and others paid tribute to the EGOT winner.
04/11/2025
00:58
BET Current: Toni Braxton and Birdman Secretly Wed Last Year
Legal documents reveal that the couple tied the knot in August 2024 but filed for divorce days later.
04/14/2025
01:04
BET Current: Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Stunned Disney Execs with His Commitment to T’Challa Role
According to the director, the late Marvel star rarely switched his Wakandan accent off.
04/14/2025
01:00
BET Current: Wendy Williams' Comeback Dismissed by Judge in Court Clash Over Guardianship
A New York judge reportedly told Wendy Williams her career was over and blasted her niece, as the TV icon fights to reclaim her independence.
04/16/2025
01:23
BET Current: Maia Campbell Says She Wants Tyler Perry to Produce Her Late Mother’s Mental Health Novel
After a long hiatus, Campbell returns to social media and reveals her dream project: turning ‘72 Hour Hold’ into a film during Mental Health Awareness Month.
04/17/2025
01:01
BET Current: Serena Williams Gets Candid About Fame, Family & Success
In a rare interview, Serena Williams reflects on how chasing greatness came at the expense of personal relationships and time with her daughters.
04/21/2025
01:01
BET Current: John Boyega Had Only £45 When Offered ‘Star Wars’ Role
The British actor said “the moment froze” when he landed the role of Finn.
04/21/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024