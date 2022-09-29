Former NFL Running Back Michael Cox Wins $28.5 Million Verdict Against Doctor Who Cost Him His Career 09/29/2022
Dr. Dean Lorich passed away a year after the lawsuit was filed, in what was ruled a suicide.
