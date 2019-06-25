North Carolina, Pt. 1

North Carolina, Pt. 1Season 3 • 05/31/2022
Irv Gotti kicks off his open talent search in Raleigh, NC, where he encounters a wide range of confident performers and genuine talents like Kali Wood and Snipe Luciano.
TalesS2 E1The Making of Tales - Brothers
Sonny Lorenzo and Irv Gotti discuss casting for Tales, and Draya Michele, Elijah Kelley, Isaiah Washington and Thomas Q. Jones talk about their roles on Brothers.
06/25/2019
TalesS2 E2The Making of Tales - Slippery
Irv Gotti gives fans a behind-the-scenes preview of Season 2's second episode featuring Migos and Gucci Mane.
07/03/2019
TalesS2 E3The Making of Tales - My Life
Grace Byers, Morocco Omari and Chasity Saunders offer insight into their roles on the episode inspired by Mary J. Blige's song "My Life" and talk about director Tasha Smith.
07/11/2019
TalesS2 E4The Making of Tales - Deep Cover
Irv Gotti talks about the Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg song that inspired the episode and Robert Munic, Tristan Mack Wilds and Hassan Johnson explain the premise.
07/18/2019
TalesS2 E5The Making of Tales - Bodak Yellow
Irv Gotti, Justine Skye, Romeo Miller, Lil Duval, Rasheeda and Ellie Foumbi delve into the details of this episode inspired by Cardi B's hit "Bodak Yellow."
07/25/2019
TalesS2 E6The Making of Tales - XO Tour Llif3
Irv Gotti gives a behind-the-scenes look at XO Tour Llif3, and Bella Thorne, Brandon Thomas Lee, Juwan Chapman and more talk about being cast in the episode.
08/01/2019
TalesS2 E7The Making of Tales - My Mind Playing Tricks on Me
Mo McRae and Brad "Scarface" Jordan give an inside look at the episode inspired by the Geto Boys song "Mind Playing Tricks on Me."
08/08/2019
TalesS2 E8The Making of Tales - I Gave You Power
Director Benny Boom talks about drawing inspiration from Nas's lyrics, and the cast discusses their characters and the episode's message about gun violence.
08/15/2019
TalesS2 The Making of Tales - Story of 3
Irv Gotti shares why Lauryn Hill's single "Ex-Factor" is tailor-made for Tales, and Nefertite Nguvu, KJ Smith and Tyler Lepley break down the episode's romantic story line.
08/22/2019
TalesS2 The Making of Tales - Moonlight
Irving Lorenzo, Birgundi Baker, Odiseas Georgiadis, Uriel J. Winfree III, Rikki Woodlin and Bryan Barber discuss the episode inspired by XXXTentacion's song "Moonlight."
08/29/2019
TalesS3 North Carolina, Pt. 1
Irv Gotti kicks off his open talent search in Raleigh, NC, where he encounters a wide range of confident performers and genuine talents like Kali Wood and Snipe Luciano.
05/31/2022
TalesS3 North Carolina, Pt. 2
Irv continues his superstar scouting in Raleigh, NC, challenging finalists Snipe Luciano, Kali Wood and FIU Snacks to freestyle on the spot.
06/02/2022
TalesS3 Richmond, Pt. 1
Irv has a hard time narrowing down his picks in Richmond, VA, when he meets the confident and ambitious Amala, the lyrically gifted LT, and several other talented rappers and performers.
06/07/2022
TalesS3 Richmond, Pt.2
With the final three performers from Richmond, VA, chosen, Irv challenges Flawless, Amala and LT to deliver a freestyle that can put them over the top.
06/09/2022
TalesS3 Finale, Pt. 1
Irv plans to have Amala and Snacks face off at his home, but he's taken by surprise when one of them is a no-show.
06/16/2022
