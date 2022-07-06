Richmond, Pt. 1

Richmond, Pt. 1Season 3 • 06/07/2022
Irv has a hard time narrowing down his picks in Richmond, VA, when he meets the confident and ambitious Amala, the lyrically gifted LT, and several other talented rappers and performers.
Watching
Exclusive
03:55
TalesS2 E3The Making of Tales - My Life
Grace Byers, Morocco Omari and Chasity Saunders offer insight into their roles on the episode inspired by Mary J. Blige's song "My Life" and talk about director Tasha Smith.
07/11/2019
Exclusive
03:13
TalesS2 E4The Making of Tales - Deep Cover
Irv Gotti talks about the Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg song that inspired the episode and Robert Munic, Tristan Mack Wilds and Hassan Johnson explain the premise.
07/18/2019
Exclusive
04:15
TalesS2 E5The Making of Tales - Bodak Yellow
Irv Gotti, Justine Skye, Romeo Miller, Lil Duval, Rasheeda and Ellie Foumbi delve into the details of this episode inspired by Cardi B's hit "Bodak Yellow."
07/25/2019
Exclusive
03:36
TalesS2 E6The Making of Tales - XO Tour Llif3
Irv Gotti gives a behind-the-scenes look at XO Tour Llif3, and Bella Thorne, Brandon Thomas Lee, Juwan Chapman and more talk about being cast in the episode.
08/01/2019
Exclusive
04:18
TalesS2 The Making of Tales - My Mind Playing Tricks on Me
Mo McRae and Brad "Scarface" Jordan give an inside look at the episode inspired by the Geto Boys song "Mind Playing Tricks on Me."
08/08/2019
Exclusive
03:40
TalesS2 E8The Making of Tales - I Gave You Power
Director Benny Boom talks about drawing inspiration from Nas's lyrics, and the cast discusses their characters and the episode's message about gun violence.
08/15/2019
Exclusive
03:25
TalesS2 The Making of Tales - Story of 3
Irv Gotti shares why Lauryn Hill's single "Ex-Factor" is tailor-made for Tales, and Nefertite Nguvu, KJ Smith and Tyler Lepley break down the episode's romantic story line.
08/22/2019
Exclusive
04:16
TalesS2 The Making of Tales - Moonlight
Irving Lorenzo, Birgundi Baker, Odiseas Georgiadis, Uriel J. Winfree III, Rikki Woodlin and Bryan Barber discuss the episode inspired by XXXTentacion's song "Moonlight."
08/29/2019
Exclusive
12:41
TalesS3 North Carolina, Pt. 1
Irv Gotti kicks off his open talent search in Raleigh, NC, where he encounters a wide range of confident performers and genuine talents like Kali Wood and Snipe Luciano.
05/31/2022
Exclusive
11:51
TalesS3 North Carolina, Pt. 2
Irv continues his superstar scouting in Raleigh, NC, challenging finalists Snipe Luciano, Kali Wood and FIU Snacks to freestyle on the spot.
06/02/2022
Exclusive
10:34
TalesS3 Richmond, Pt. 1
Irv has a hard time narrowing down his picks in Richmond, VA, when he meets the confident and ambitious Amala, the lyrically gifted LT, and several other talented rappers and performers.
06/07/2022
Exclusive
07:28
TalesS3 Richmond, Pt.2
With the final three performers from Richmond, VA, chosen, Irv challenges Flawless, Amala and LT to deliver a freestyle that can put them over the top.
06/09/2022
Exclusive
08:45
TalesS3 Finale, Pt. 1
Irv plans to have Amala and Snacks face off at his home, but he's taken by surprise when one of them is a no-show.
06/16/2022
Exclusive
06:29
TalesS3 Finale, Pt. 2
After one of the finalists fails to show up, Irv crowns the winner and brings them into the studio to record a track that will be featured on Season 3 of Tales.
06/21/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022