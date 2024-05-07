For the Culture – Kendrick Lamar
07/05/2024
Look back at Kendrick Lamar's debut album, "good kid, m.A.A.d city," his career rise, past BET Awards show performances and wins, and more.
Exclusive
06:41
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Lookback — West Coast OGsHip Hop Awards 2024
Check out past performances from West Coast legends Ice Cube, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and more.
10/11/2024
Exclusive
13:20
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback — Best Host MomentsHip Hop Awards 2024
Hosts Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and more bring energy, jokes and star power to the BET Hip Hop Awards stage over the years.
10/14/2024
Exclusive
08:08
Welcome to Rap City with Kanye West, T.I. and More Big NamesHip Hop Awards 2024
Go back in time as Kanye West, Bow Wow, Lil Wayne, T.I. and more show off their freestyle skills on BET's long-running, fan-favorite show Rap City.
10/15/2024
03:07
Flau'Jae Johnson x Hip Hop Awards Nissan Amplified Stage PerformanceHip Hop Awards 2024
Straight from Baton Rouge, the October BET Amplified Artist of the Month Flau’Jae Johnson blew us away with her debut Hip Hop Awards performance on the Nissan Amplified Stage. She’s truly a star on and off the court!
10/15/2024
Exclusive
07:43
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Best of Breakout Artist WinnersHip Hop Awards 2024
Breakthrough Artist winners GloRilla, DaBaby and Cardi B tear up the BET Hip Hop Awards stage through the years with performances of their hit songs.
10/17/2024
Exclusive
16:44
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback: Best Southern Hip Hop PerformancesHip Hop Awards 2024
Check out memorable BET Hip Hop Awards performances from Southern rappers Migos, T-Pain, Lil Wayne, Ludacris and more.
10/17/2024
Highlight
12:07
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Rich Homie QuanHip Hop Awards 2024
Check out interviews, acceptance speeches, performances and more from the late Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
10/17/2024
Exclusive
30:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 – 24 in 30Hip Hop Awards 2024
The 2024 Hip Hop Awards was such a hit, we remixed it into a 10-minute rebroadcast to capture the nights biggest performances and moments, as well as the hottest outfits and looks! Presented by Valentino.
10/18/2024
01:34
BET Current: Kendrick Lamar Dominates BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 with Eight Wins
Kendrick Lamar wins big, Fat Joe celebrates Ashanti’s baby, Ananda Lewis shares cancer update, Angel Reese discusses WNBA pay, and Toni Vaz passes at 101.
10/18/2024
Exclusive
01:11
2024 Hip Hop Awards Nissan Mobile Studio RecapHip Hop Awards 2024
We transformed the all-new 2025 Nissan Kicks into The Nissan Mobile Studio, a state of the art recording studio, and it was a HIT on the #HipHopAwards red carpet. Stay locked in to see where we'll be next! @nissanusa #NissanMobileStudio #NissanAmplified #HipHopAwards
10/18/2024
Exclusive
05:55
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Rap City Booth 2022Hip Hop Awards 2024
Host Big Tigger looks on as Rapsody, Havoc and G Herbo take turns setting the iconic Rap City Booth on fire with their energetic freestyles.
10/18/2024
Exclusive
07:08
McDonald's Change of Fashion Designers and Legendary Dapper Dan Talk Hip Hop Fashion | BET Hip HopHip Hop Awards 2024
Black artists and designers have shaped fashion culture for many years. In that spirit, the McDonald's Change of Fashion designers, Larissa Muehleder, Shareef Mosby, Heart Roberts and Durrell Dupard sat down with the legendary Dapper Dan to discuss the important impact the genre of hip hop has had on the fashion industry.
10/18/2024
Exclusive
22:14
Inside Look - Influencer CyphersHip Hop Awards 2024
Devale Ellis, Yolanda Adams, Angela Rye and more step into the booth and try out their freestyle skills with the help of expert rap coaches.
10/25/2024
01:14
Kevin Hart Named Host of BET Awards 2025BET Awards 2025
This year's show marks 25 years of celebrating Black culture and legacy and will air live on June 9th at 8 pm ET/PT on BET.
04/22/2025
01:01
BET Current: Kendrick Lamar Joins Chanel as Brand Ambassador
Fresh off launching his tour with SZA, the Grammy winner links up with the luxury label for its latest project.
04/24/2025
00:57
BET Current: Tyla's Breakout Night, Usher's Icon Tribute, and More Unforgettable Moments from BET Awards 2024
From Tyla's globe-conquering win to Lauryn Hill’s surprise return, last year's show delivered iconic performances, emotional tributes, and history-making wins.
04/30/2025
Exclusive
08:43
BET Awards Lookback - Legendary Acceptance SpeechesBET Awards 2025
Revisit some of the best BET Awards speeches, featuring wise words from Queen Latifah, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne, plus the Whitney Houston speech that launched a million memes.
05/08/2025
Exclusive
07:47
BET Awards Lookback - Spicy Moments That Had Us Gagged
Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Mo'Nique and more celebs have had a lot to say to haters and fans alike during their time onstage at the BET Awards over the years.
05/12/2025
Exclusive
10:10
King Energy - Unforgettable Male PerformancesBET Awards 2025
For 25 years, an impressive list of talented male artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and Bruno Mars, have lit up the BET Awards stage with their performances.
05/20/2025
